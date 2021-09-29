April 21, 1969 – Sept. 28, 2021

FERRIDAY — Funeral services for Kathy Janelle Slavent, 52, of Vidalia, LA, will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at noon with Bro. Glen Harrigill officiating under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Kathy Slavent was born on Monday, April 21, 1969 in Lake Providence, LA and passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 at Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Robert and Jerilene Adams.

She is survived by her daughter, Sara Cockerham of West Monroe, LA; mother, Bonnie Slavent of Vidalia, LA; father of her daughter, Greg Cockerham of Ferriday, LA and lifelong friend, Phyllis White of Ferriday, LA.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.