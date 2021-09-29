April 24, 1938 – Sept. 28, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Mary Louise Gooden Marshall, 83, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 in Natchez, will be Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Milford Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Eddie Alsworth officiating.

Burial will follow at the church Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 from 6 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks are required and we are practicing social distancing.

Mary was born April 24, 1938, in Adams County, MS, the daughter of Henry Gooden and Malinda Morgan Gooden. She was a graduate of Sadie V. Thompson High School and a child care provider. Mrs. Marshall was a member of Milford Missionary Baptist Church where she served on the Mother’s Board. She was also a member of the Missionary Baptist Poor Fund Benevolent Society.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Elizabeth Jones; brothers, Henry Gooden, Jr., David Gooden and the Rev. Willie Gooden and husband, Robert Marshall.

Mary leaves to cherish her memories: sons, Douglas R. Rogers, Carl Wayne Rogers (Saundra) and Alonzo Rogers (Evetta); daughter, Lisher J. Rogers; brother, Charlie Gooden (Shirley); sister-in-law: Linda Gooden; nine grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com