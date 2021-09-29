Natchez pedestrian killed when hit by truck in Pike County Tuesday night

Published 1:37 pm Wednesday, September 29, 2021

By Staff Reports

PIKE — A Natchez man was killed Tuesday night while walking on I-55 in Pike County when he was hit by a truck, according to Mississippi Highway Patrol investigators.

MHP responded the accident at approximately 10:50 p.m. Tuesday.

A 2020 Peterbilt tractor-trailer driven by Bobby Malone, 70, of Memphis, Tennessee, was reportedly traveling south on I-55 when it collided with Dustin Mathis, 41, of Natchez, as he was walking along I-55.

Mathis, who received fatal injuries from the crash, was pronounced dead on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

