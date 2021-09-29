July 21, 1988 – Sept. 21, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside Services for Paul Williams Jr., 33, of Natchez, MS, who died Sept. 21, 2021, will be at 12 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 at Greater St. Mark Baptist Church Cemetery.

Walk through visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

Burial will follow at Greater St. Mark Baptist Church Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

