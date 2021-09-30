Feb. 26, 1932 – Sept. 27, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Flora Mae Bowie Jones, 89, of Natchez, who died Monday, September 27, 2021 in New Orleans will be held Monday, October 4, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church with Bishop Justin Conner and Pastor Joel Davis officiating.

Burial will follow at Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 3, 2021 from 3:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 from 10 a.m. until time of the service at the church. Masks are required and we are practicing social distancing.

Flora was born February 26, 1932, the daughter of Edwrina Williams Bowie and Phillip Bowie, Sr. She attended Holy Family Catholic School and retired from Natchez Community Hospital. Mrs. Jones was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed gardening, sports and cooking.

She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Janice F. Davis; son, Maurice E. Davis; brothers Merrick Bowie, Leon (LT) Bowie, Phillip Bowie, Jr., David Albert Bowie; sisters, Grace Bowie Clay and Mamie Bowie Dunmore.

Flora leaves to cherish her memories: two sons, Theodore Davis, Jr. and Dennis Davis, Sr. (Phyllis); two daughters: Flora Davis Villere (Harold Jr.) and Melinda Davis; daughter-in-law, Diane Davis; 18 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, family friend, Dr. Benny A. Wright; best friend, Alfreda Brown and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

