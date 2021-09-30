James Edward King

July 31, 1944- Sept. 28, 2021

James Edward King was the fifth of nine children. He is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Nancy King; siblings, Helen, Eddie, Claudia, Beatrice, and Vera, and daughter Brenda.

He leaves on earth his siblings, Charles, Geraldine, and Wanda Janell; children, Troy Lynn, Vera Elaine and Janice Lavette; grandchildren, Anthony, JaVera, Tori, Iesha, Kelvin, and Anaiis James; great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

James, often referred to as “Jimmy” or by some friends, “Hammer,” was born, July 31, 1944, in Natchez, Mississippi. He attended Sadie V. Thompson High School and then continued his education at Alcorn State University and became a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. James lived his life in three different cities throughout his lifetime, Natchez, his hometown, Manhattan, New York, and Seattle, Washington which is his final resting place. James was an avid sports fan and truly loved the Dallas Cowboys.

He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

