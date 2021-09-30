Sept. 21, 1946 – Sept. 29, 2021

After a long battle with Lewy Body dementia, Tommye Sue Carter passed away peacefully on Sept. 29, 2021, in Ridgeland, Mississippi.

Born in Natchez, Mississippi, to Roy and Leodas Carter, Tommye Sue was passionate about horses from a very young age and participated in countless horse shows over the years, accumulating numerous trophies. She was a member of the Pilgrimage Garden Club, 4H Club, and Mississippi Quarter Horse Association.

She graduated from Natchez High School in 1964 and attended Northeast Louisiana State College. While in high school, Tommye Sue met Robert James Carter. They were happily married for 40 years until his passing in 2006, and had 2 children together.

Tommye Sue was a dedicated, strong, loyal, and loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and sister. She was an encourager, motivator and constant supporter.

Tommye Sue was predeceased by her parents, Roy and Leodas Carter, and her husband, Robert James Carter.

She is survived by daughters, Kristi Hughes (Kevin) and Stacy Carter, both of Brandon, Mississippi; grandchildren, Courtland Nobles of Oxford, Mississippi, Berkeley Nobles of Madison, Mississippi, and Bane Carter of Brandon, Mississippi; brother, Edward Carter of Natchez, Mississippi and sisters, Beverly Ratcliffe and Rita Austin, both of Natchez, Mississippi.

Visitation will be held at Laird Funeral Home on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, from 1:30 until 2:30 p.m.

Graveside services to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park at 3 p.m. under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be William Austin, Richard Ratcliffe, Carter Austin, Edward Carter, Courtland Nobles and Kevin Hughes.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association, Natchez Adams County Humane Society or Save the Horses.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.