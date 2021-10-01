Diamond J produces specialty products, traditional cuts from deer

BROOKHAVEN —Diamond J Meat Market is a family owned and operated deer processing and meat market located on U.S. 84. Will and Debbie Jordan first began processing deer meat in 2010.

Their mission is to provide customers with a quality product at an affordable price for both their retail meat products and processing. While white tailed deer are a focus in processing, Diamond J is able to process feral hogs and exotics.

“We will skin and debone the deer if you want, or you can bring it in already cleaned,” Debbie said. “We have a list of products people can choose from. We strive to provide the best quality products for our customers.”

Smoked sausage is one of their products they take a lot of pride in. Will Jordan tries to create different options for sausage flavors. Spinach and mozzarella sausage have become pretty popular, she said.

This year, Diamond J will offer new flavors such as apple, peach and blueberry. They are also looking at offering burritos as a product for their deer customers, she said.

When an animal is processed at Diamond J, it is individually processed, so there is no mixing of meat, she said.

“We are conscious that if you bring your deer in that is what you get,” Debbie said. “We are hunters and understand the time and money invested in deer hunting.”

Additionally, Diamond J takes deer year round. Some states have different hunting seasons than Mississippi’s, so the deer is processed whenever it is brought in.

Typically at the beginning of the season, it takes seven to 10 days to process deer. As the season progresses, they get more deer in and it slows down. She said they do their best to get deer processed as quickly as possible.

“Every deer that comes in the store we are grateful to the hunters for,” Debbie said. “We know what goes into it and know it is an expensive hobby. We want to give you the best product we can give you.”

Diamond J is open from 7 a.m. to six p.m. Monday through Friday and on Saturdays they are open from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.