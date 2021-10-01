March 10, 2021 – Sept. 30, 2021

Funeral services for Ivory Nola-Jane Squyres, 6 months old, of Jonesville, LA, will be held at New Hope Pentecostal Church in Leland, LA on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 at 2 p.m. with Rev. David Womack and Rev. Chris Hamilton officiating. Interment will follow at Heard Cemetery in Manifest, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home – Jonesville.

Ivory was born on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 in Alexandria, LA and passed away Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 in Ferriday, LA. She enjoyed watching Lilo & Stitch, playing with her brother, and dancing with her Mawmaw singing “Don’t Mess with My Toot Toot”.

She is preceded in death by her maternal great-grandfather, Ricky Davenport.

Ivory leaves behind her mother, Martina Alexis Squyres; brother, Lucas Alexander McDaniel; grandfather, Landon Squyres and his wife, Darla; grandmother, Casey “Honey” Hudspeth and Ron “Poppy” Quinn; maternal great-grandmother, Robbie “Bebe” Davenport; paternal great-grandparents. David Squyres, Sr. and Catherine; grandparents, Cindy McDaniel and Mac; aunts, Sierra Fisher and her husband Steve, Anna “Nana” McDaniel and Tyner Hacker, Bridget Nicole McGee and JR Winborne, and Brett McGee; uncle, Chandler Squyres; great-aunts, Leslie Pautard and Amanda Benson and her husband George; great-uncles, David Ray Squyres, Jr. and his wife Michelle and Anthony Squyres and his wife Jessi; and a host of cousins, Family, and friends.

Pallbearers are David Squyres, Sr. and Landon Squyres.

Honorary pallbearers will be Ron Quinn and JR Winborne.

The family will receive friends at New Hope Pentecostal on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 from 5 until 8 p.m.

