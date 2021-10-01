Rams remain undefeated with win over Rebul Academy

WOODVILLE — The only thing that could slow down Wilkinson County Christian Academy’s high-powered offense Friday night against an under-manned Rebul Academy team was the weather.

WCCA had just 186 total yards of offense, but Andrew Sessions and Ryan Fisher combined for three touchdown runs as the Rams cruised to a 40-0 win the Raiders to stay undefeated in MAIS 8-Man District 3-1A.

Fisher had a 12-yard touchdown run just past the midway point of the first quarter and Sessions scored on a nine-yard run late in the quarter for a 13-0 lead.

With 8:44 to go in the second quarter, Roderick Bailey fielded a punt and returned it 53 yards for a touchdown. Fisher then scored his second touchdown of the game on a 37-yard run with 3:47 remaining until halftime for a 26-0 lead.

Sessions then hooked up with Fisher on a 41-yard touchdown pass with 8:21 left in the third quarter for a 33-0 lead. Napoleon Howard scored on a four-yard run with 3:43 to go in the same quarter to finish off the Raiders.

Andrew Sessions completed two of seven passes for 54 yards and had three carries for 19 yards and one touchdown. Fisher had three carries for 53 yards and two touchdowns. Jacob Sessions had six carries for 24 yards.

WCCA’s defense held Rebul Academy (0-5, 0-3) to just three first downs and 110 yards of total offense. The Raiders tried to rely on their passing game and that didn’t turn out to well. They were just 3-for-23 passing with one interception.

Fisher was the Rams’ leading receiver with one catch for 41 yards. Roderick Bailey had one reception for 13 yards. Fisher also led their defense with seven tackles and one interception. Caleb Harvey was four-for-five on extra points and had six tackles.

WCCA (6-1, 2-0) steps out of district play when it travels to Winnsboro, La. to take on Franklin Academy at 7 p.m. Friday.