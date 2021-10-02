Monica’s Hope cancer awareness walk moved to Natchez High School gym
Published 8:43 am Saturday, October 2, 2021
- Broadway Street was filled with the cancer crusaders Saturday morning during the third-annual Monica’s Hope Cancer Walk on the bluff. Walkers from the community made several laps up and down Broadway Street. Donations and proceeds from the walk go to provide money for breast cancer screenings and travel for patients to and from doctor appointments.
Due to weather conditions, the Monica’s Hope cancer awareness walk that was scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. today on the Natchez bluff has been moved to the Natchez High School gym.