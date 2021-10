Oct. 11, 1932 – Oct. 1, 2021

NATCHEZ — Jeanette Sanders Feltus’ big heart stopped peacefully October 1, 2021, at her home, Linden, Natchez, MS. Services will be held October 11, her birthday, at Jefferson Street United Methodist Church in Natchez at 2:30 p.m. with Reverend Dr. Joan W. Gandy and Pastor Will Wilkerson officiating. A Reception “Celebrating her Life” will follow at Linden.