Natchez Native, MMA fighter Justin Thomas dies at 38

Published 9:40 pm Monday, October 4, 2021

By Staff Reports

GULFPORT — Natchez native and MMA fighter Justin Ray Thornton died Monday morning as a result of injuries sustained in the bare knuckle boxing championship on August 20, 2021. He was 38- years-old and was in Gulfport at the time of his death according to Laird Funeral Homes. 

Thornton owned and coached at a MMA gym in Natchez called Swamp Donkey Mixed Martial Arts on North Palestine Road.

This story will be updated as more information is found.

