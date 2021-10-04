Natchez Native, MMA fighter Justin Thomas dies at 38
Published 9:40 pm Monday, October 4, 2021
GULFPORT — Natchez native and MMA fighter Justin Ray Thornton died Monday morning as a result of injuries sustained in the bare knuckle boxing championship on August 20, 2021. He was 38- years-old and was in Gulfport at the time of his death according to Laird Funeral Homes.
Thornton owned and coached at a MMA gym in Natchez called Swamp Donkey Mixed Martial Arts on North Palestine Road.
This story will be updated as more information is found.