Aug. 3, 1940 – Sept. 29, 2021

PORT GIBSON — Prentiss Robinson, Sr. funeral service will be held Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at Barnes Funeral Chapel at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Travelers Rest Church Cemetery in Rodney, MS. Final Arrangements Entrusted to Barnes Chapel and Mortuary Service, 5087 Hwy 61 South, Port Gibson, MS 39150.