Court Cases: Sept. 15, 2021

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Sept. 3-9:

Jeremy Dixon charged with motor vehicle – felony taking away. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Walter Jones charged with aggravated assault. Case bound over to a grand jury.

James Thompson charged with vulnerable person – felonious. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Sept. 8:

Jehron “AKA Jay Bang” Davis pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in Judge Sanders’ court. Sentenced to seven years in the custody of the Mississippi Departemnt of Corrections with seven years suspended and credit for time served. Defendant must be placed on probation for five years. Must pay court costs in the amount of $432.50 to the Adams County Circuit Clerk’s Office by no later than Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Sept. 1:

Kelvin Lamar Mitchell, 40, pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace of a family. Sentenced to 90 days with 56 days suspended. Thirty-four days credit for time served. Fine set at $248.75.