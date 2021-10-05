Court Cases: Sept. 22, 2021

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Sept. 10-16:

Paula C. Floyd charged with two counts of receiving stolen property. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

Leslie Ray Davis charged with two counts of receiving stolen property. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Sept. 8:

Travlis Jones pleaded guilty to voyeurism in Judge Sanders’ court. Sentenced to two years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections with two years suspended and credit for time served. Upon release the Defendant must be placed on probation for a period of one year. Must pay court costs in the amount of $432.50 to the Adams County Circuit Clerk’s Office by no later than Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.

Juanita January pleaded guilty to six counts of burglary of a building in Judge Sanders’ court. Sentenced to five years per each Count of the Indictment in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with said sentences to run concurrent, each with the other. After serving 30 days, the Defendant must be place on post-release supervision with full credit for time served. In lieu of post-release supervision the Defendant must enter and complete the Sixth Judicial District Adult Intervention Court Program. Must pay court costs in the amount of $432.50, pay restitution in the amount of $275 and pay all Intervention Court fees, fines and costs. The Defendant must pay all court costs and restitution by no later than Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.

Rami Shaw pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in Judge Sanders’ court. Sentenced to three years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. After serving 30 days, the Defendant must be placed on post-release supervision with full credit for time served. In lieu of post-release supervision the Defendant must enter and complete the Sixth Judicial District Adult Intervention Court Program. Must pay court costs in the amount of $432.50, and pay all Intervention Court fees, fines and costs. Must pay all court costs by no later than Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.

Keisha Lashonda Campbell pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, more than .1 grams and less than 2 grams, in Judge Sanders’ court. Sentenced to three years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. After serving 30 days, the Defendant must be place on post-release supervision with full credit for time served. In lieu of post-release supervision the Defendant must enter and complete the Sixth Judicial District Adult Intervention Court Program. Must pay court costs in the amount of $432.50, and pay all Intervention Court fees, fines and costs. Must pay all court costs by no later than Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.

Russell Surrena pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property in Judge Sanders’ court. Sentenced to six years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. After serving 30 days, the Defendant must be placed on post-release supervision with full credit for time served. In lieu of post-release supervision the Defendant must enter and complete the Sixth Judicial District Adult Intervention Court Program. Must pay court costs in the amount of $432.50, and pay all Intervention Court fees, fines and costs. Must pay all court costs by no later than Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Sept. 15:

Anthony Lavell Baldwin, 42, pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident. Fine set at $457.50.

Noah Tolbert, age not given, pleaded guilty to exhibiting weapons. Sentenced to 90 days with 86 days suspended. Four days credit for time served. Fins set at $748.75.

Noah Tolbert, age not given, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – failure to comply with command or request of law enforcement officer. Fine set at $748.75.

Codaja Denise Williams, 24, pleaded guilty to embezzlement. Sentenced to 90 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75. Restitution set at $270.57.