Court Cases: Sept. 29, 2021

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Sept. 17-23:

Devonte M. Jackson charged with murder. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Lily Ann Vogt charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of Sept. 17-23:

None. (none available)

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Sept. 22

Lafayette Devontye Anderson, 20, pleaded guilty to motor vehicle: possession of marijuana. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $773.75.

Oliver Hawkins, 54, pleaded guilty to petit larceny. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Oliver Hawkins, 54, charged with trespassing. Case remanded to files.

Misty Marie Kragenbrink, 41, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. Sentenced to 10 days with three days suspended. Seven days credit for time served. Fine set at $248.75.

Misty Marie Kragenbrink, 41, charged with public drunkenness. Case remanded to files.

Anthony Trey Smith, 32, charged with telephone or electronic communication: obscene, indecent, annoying, threatening or harassing. Case remanded to files.

Nicole Denise Washington, 43, charged with disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Case remanded to files.

Tuesday, Sept. 21:

Marlon Jarvis Gatlin, 16, charged with burglary: all but dwelling. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Homer Burt Gossett, 60, charged with counterfeit instrument: forgery/uttering. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Elijah Davion York, 15, charged with armed robbery. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Marlon Jarvis Gatlin, 16, charged with aggravated assault; attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Kerenski Daniel Hawkins, 22, charged with tampering with physical evidence. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Oliver Dewayne Hawkins, 54, pleaded guilty to burglary: motor vehicle reduced to petit larceny. Sentenced to 90 days with 89 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $1,248.75.

Jadarrius Reed, 23, charged with murder. Case bound over to a grand jury.

India Paige Singleton, 20, charged with aggravated assault – domestic violence. Case bound over to a grand jury.