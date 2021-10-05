Courthouse Records: Sept. 29, 2021

Adams County

Sept. 17-23

Civil suits:

Roneisha Lachelle McGill v. Jeremiah James Clark.

Estate of Alvin L. Brown.

United Mississippi Bank et al. v. Reynolds Leon Atkins Jr.

Divorces:

Arnette Jackson McGee v. Dewey McGee.

Marriage license applications:

Deandrea Jonell Mendez, 22, Centerton, Ark. to Rylie Michelle Reaves, 21, Centerton, Ark.

Peyton Lee Howington, 23, Laurel to Ana-Taylor Anderson, 21, Florence.

LeMatthew Cordellius Hood Sr., 33, Natchez to Tere’Ka Nicole Adams, 31, Natchez.

Deed transactions:

Sept. 16-22

Elizabeth P. Seyfarth to Christopher R. Gibson, lot 12, being a 1.00 acre portion of lots 1 and 2 of the Division of Tract A-1 of a part of Point Plantation.

Vasilieo Real Estate Investors, LLC to Laronda D. Williams, lot 29 Northview Subdivision (First Development).

Jo Ann Hope Harmon to Pete Hays Harmon Sr. and Jo Ann Hope Harmon, land beginning at an iron rod on the easterly right-of-way of South Rankin Street.

Kevin D. Bruce and Laura W. Bruce to Ethan Nolan, lot 32 Westover Heights Subdivision, First Development.

James Ferguson to William A. Hall, a 0.79 Acre Portion of lot 3 of the Division of Travelers Rest Plantation.

Sandpiper, LLC by P. Glenn Green – managing member to James Ferguson and Allison Ferguson, a 0.79 Acre Portion of lot 3 of the Division of Travelers Rest Plantation.

Natchez Homes, LLC to Jackie Lashawn Fortenberry and Angela Marie Fortenberry, lot 31 Azalea Gardens, being a portion of Hedges Plantation.

Gary L. Rehms to Jay Yates, lot 30 of a Re-subdivision of a portion of Dunkerron (Second Development.

Matthew H. Marks and Abby Givens Marks to Shemekia L. Rankin and Laringa Sherrod Rankin, a 0.90 Acre Portion of Rokeby Plantation.

Matthew Bullen and Whitnie Bullen to Faithe Knight, land starting at an iron pin on the North line of lot 10-A Rokeby Plantation.

Natalie Lynn Dunn to Grace Kibe, lot 177 Montebello Subdivision.

Robert Holland Green to Christopher T. Bordelon, lot 7 of Block 3 Kenilworth Subdivision.

Kent Hudson to Devin Heath and Janice Heath, lot 3 Glenwood Subdivision.

Mortgages:

Sept. 16-22

Laronda D. Williams to USDA Rural Housing Service, lot 29 Northview Subdivision (First Development.

Ethan Nolan to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 32 Westover Heights Subdivision, First Development.

Jackie Lashawn Fortenberry and Angela Marie Fortenberry to Navy Federal Credit Union, lot 31 Azalea Gardens, being a portion of Hedges Plantation.

Jay Yates to Bank of Commerce, lot 30 of a Re-subdivision of a portion of Dunkerron (Second Development).

Shemekia L. Rankin and Laringa Sherrod Rankin to Integrity Mortgage Center, LLC, a 0.90 Acre Portion of Rokeby Plantation.

Faithe Knight to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, land starting at an iron pin on the North line of lot 10-A Rokeby Plantation.

Grace Kibe to First South Financial Credit Union, lot 177 Montebello Subdivision.

C3S3, LLC to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, all of that certain lot B of the division of a portion of Brooklyn Subdivision.

George A. Inman and Melisa N. Inman to United Mississippi Bank, land beginning at an iron pin on the line of Homochitto Street.

Janice Heath and Devin Heath to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, lot 3 Glenwood Subdivision.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, Sept. 23

Civil cases:

Natchez Hospital v. Miracle Murray.

Natchez Hospital v. Albert Williams.

Best Way RTO v. Craig Hunt

Best Way RTO v. Bradrick Ware.

Best Way RTO v. Shakeria Mason.

Best Way RTO v. Taquisha Haynes.

Jacqulyn Smith v. Tiashauna Larry.

Augustine Williams v. Tarsha McGuire.

Midland Credit v. Celestine Havard.

Midland Credit v. Renza Grennell.

Concordia Parish

Sept. 17-23

Civil suits:

Succession of Bobby Glenn Borden.

Scott Misita v. Christine L. French.

Scott Misita v. GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc.

Janeiqua Swanson v. James Johnson Jr.

Deborah Johnson v. Samuel Johnson III. (Non Support)

State of Louisiana v. Samuel Johnson III. (Non Support)

Tashae Green v. Dax Orshay Winston.

State of Louisiana v. Dax Orshay Winston.

State of Louisiana v. Kalen T. Shropshire.

Kyesha Thomas v. Kalen T. Shropshire.

State of Louisiana v. Peter O. Lollis.

Tierra Day v. Jadarius Green.

State of Louisiana v. Jadarius Green.

Tierra Day v. Antonio R. Swanson.

State of Louisiana v. Antonio R. Swanson.

Succession of Gwendolyn Faye Huff Webber.

Margueritte Moore v. Dollar Tree Stores, Inc. D/B/A Family Dollar Stores of Louisiana, Inc.

Dexter Lee Morace v. April Love Walker.

Synchorny Bank v. Kerry Pamplin.

Comenity Capital Bank (Academy Sports + Outdoors) v. Giavonnie Conner.

Crown Asset Management, LLC Assignee v. Giavonnie Conner.

Divorces:

Kelly R. Spruell v. Sabrina Spruell.

Edna Jean Smith v. Louis John Smith.

Marriage license applications:

Perry E. Green, 65, 234 Mack Moore Road, Ferriday to Patricia A. Hawkins, 65, Ferriday.

Thomas Jefferson Rials Sr., 46, Monterey to Summer Elizabeth Lucas, 37, Monterey.

Deed transactions:

Shannon January, Daniel Justin Case and Shannon January Case to Judith Gichia, lot E of lot 6 Vaucluse Plantation.

Glen B. McGlothin to Angeneatt R Bank, lots 2 and 3, Block No. 32 of the Town of Ferriday.

Richard Stephen Knapp and Una Warren Knapp to Orcwell, LLC, lots 3 and 4 of the Schuchs Tract.

Mortgages:

Arthur Charles Seale and Virginia Leckie Seale to GMFS, LLC, lot 9 Weecama Estate, First Development.

James C. Waldrop and Judith Gichia-Waldrop to Better Mortgage Corporation, lot E of lot 6 Vaucluse Plantation.

Arthur K. Lewis and Cheryl Lewis to United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC, lot 47 The Glade Subdivision, Second Development.

Orcwell, LLC to United Mississippi Bank, lots 3 and 4, Block No. 85 of the Schuchs Tract.