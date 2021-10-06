15 Miss-Lou stores team up for Junkin on the River Saturday

NATCHEZ — If you like searching for those special treasures not often found, you are going to enjoy Saturday in the Miss-Lou.

Junkin’ on the River is Saturday in Natchez and Vidalia, and 15 flea markets, antique shops and specialty stores within a 15-mile radius will be participating with special sales, outside vendors, food trucks and more.

Lucy Warren, owner of Riva Chic in Natchez, said her store was invited to participate, and she’s excited for the opportunity. She plans to have vendors and merchandise outside her store, which is located outside the Natchez Mall next to Soda Pops restaurant. Warren also plans giveaways during the day and a food truck serving, among other things, chicken and waffles.

“This is a nice community event and people are traveling to Natchez to come to it,” she said.

It is a great opportunity to find those unique pieces and different items.

“Every store has something different to offer. Some are specialty stores, gift stores, antique shops, flea markets and, like my store, home décor.

“Not only am I excited about this event because it means exposure for my business, but all 15 stores are working together, advertising each other and that’s really nice for shopping locally,” Warren said.

Junkin on the River is the brainchild of Danielle Nelson, who owns Bless This Mess Vintage Market, located at 1611 Carter St. in Vidalia.

“We did something similar in March of this year and it was a huge success. It brought a lot of revenue into our area,” she said. “It’s awesome because we work together. We have an awesome community and we work together to bring in this revenue and tourism and I think that sets us apart from other areas.”

Nelson said each participating business is bringing in different vendors and she is bringing in a food truck from a local restaurant.

“The whole point of this is to keep it local and generate more business for local businesses,” Nelson said.

Her business is a flea market with about 40 vendors, but there are five boutiques located within her store.

“We offer new and used goods here,” she said.

Tom and Susan Vigil began Franklin Street Relics in Natchez in November 2020 and participated in the March 2021 Junkin on the River event.

“We had just opened last November, so when Danielle contacted us, we had no idea what to expect,” Susan Vigil said. “It was unbelievable. People came from all over. It really brought people in our store. I always ask people who come in here where they are from because I want to know if they are local or from out of town. Junkin on the River brought people in from everywhere,” and they spent money, she said.

Franklin Street Relics has 43 vendors offering new and used items, including Halloween and Christmas decorations.

Participating businesses include:

–Bless This Mess Vintage Market, 1611 Carter St., Vidalia.

–84 Vintage Market, 4010 Carter St., Vidalia.

–Annie Mae’s, 642 A U.S. 61 North, Natchez.

–Attic Treasures, 637 A U.S. 61 North, Natchez.

–Booth 11 Mini Flea Market, 642 U.S. 61 N, Natchez.

–Consign and Design, 121 N. Commerce St., Natchez.

–Eccentricities, 707 Main St., Natchez.

–EJ Flea Market, 622 U.S. 61 North, Natchez.

–Franklin Street Relics, 512 Franklin St., Natchez.

–Honey & Pearl, 614 Franklin St., Natchez.

–Lower Lodge, 712 Franklin St., Natchez.

–New 2 You, 637 U.S. 61 North, Natchez.

–Ole Man River, 708 Franklin

–Riva Chic, 352 John R. Junkin Drive, Suite 118, Natchez.

–Rusty Bucket, 5005 U.S. 84 W, Natchez.

Hours of the event correspond with each business’s typical store hours.