Aug. 28, 1957 – Oct. 4, 2021

BROOKHAVEN — Services for Mrs. Barbara Sue Caldwell Ratcliff of Vidalia are 1 p.m. Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Riverwood with visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of the service and interment at Riverwood Memorial Park.

Mrs. Barbara Sue Ratcliff, 64, passed away October 4, 2021, at her residence.

She was born on August 28, 1957, to the late Aubrey Caldwell, Sr. and Myrtis Barlow Caldwell.

Mrs. Ratcliff loved to sew quilts and spend time with her family. Her grandbabies and great grandbabies were her world.

Preceding her in death were her parents; sister, Betty Jean Caldwell; brother, Michael Caldwell, and mother-in-law, Irene Ables.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Bennie Rodney Ratcliff; daughters, Brandi Campbell and husband, Jay, of Bogue Chitto, MS., and Bridget Dunn, of Brookhaven, MS; brothers, Aubrey Caldwell, Jr and wife, Sandy, of Ferriday, LA, and Lloyd Caldwell and wife, Michelle of Natchez, MS; sisters, Louise Hester and husband Ray of Vidalia, LA, and Kathy Wilson and husband, Donnie of Pearl, MS.

She is also survived by her three grandchildren, Miranda McLeod, Britlyn McLeod, and Kailee Dunn and great grandchildren, Paxton Lane Alexander, Jaxtyn Rayne Egloff, Olivia Renee’ Wease and Bryden Kohl McLeod; along with a host of nieces and nephews. She will be missed by all that loved and knew her.

Condolences and other information are available online at www.riverwoodfamily.com.