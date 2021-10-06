Court Cases: Oct. 6, 2021

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Sept. 24-30:

Lamont Donald charged with non-compliant/failure to register as a sex offender. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Semaj Jackson charged with simple assault on policeman, etc. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Albert Hickombottom charged with intimidating a witness. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of Sept. 24-30:

None. (none available)

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Sept. 29:

Timeka Syretta Burston, 40, charged with motor vehicle: fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle. Case remanded to files.

Terrence Flowers, 41, pleaded guilty to simple assault – domestic violence. Sentenced to 30 days with 29 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Andre Cage, 40, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. Sentenced to 30 days with 29 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Banned from Walmart. Fine set at $748.75.

Ricardo Dewon Page, 27, charged with malicious mischief: less than $1,000. Case remanded to files.

Cassandra Lynn Washington, 42, not guilty of simple assault.

Tyler Allen Boyd, 30, pleaded guilty to violation of municipal criminal ordinances: shooting inside city limits. Sentenced to 15 days with 13 days suspended. Two days credit for time served. Fine set at $1,248.75.

David Michael Donohue, 49, charged with controlled substance: illegal possession. Case dismissed.

Travis Jamal Webb, 35, charged with motor vehicle: possession of marijuana (1-30 grams) while operating a motor vehicle. Case dismissed.