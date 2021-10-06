Courthouse Records: Oct. 6, 2021

Adams County

Sept. 24-30

Civil suits:

Estate of Jerry Byron Moore.

Estate of Roy Rex Paxton.

DHS — Dandridge Brooks.

DHS — Cole Boyd.

DHS — Damien Hayes.

DHS — Ezekiel Johnson.

DHS — Larry Wright.

DHS — Christopher Reynolds.

DHS — Dexter Culbert.

DHS — Derrick Owens.

Divorces:

Jonathan Smith v. Betsi McGraw Smith.

Abraham Washington and Rita Washington. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Deanna Babeu and Louis Babeu. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

John G. Sanders Jr. v. Anaalicia Mae Sanders.

Anthony Clark and LaToya Paige Clark. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Marriage license applications:

David Thomas Gardner, 22, Natchez to Emily Ann Horton, 22, Natchez.

Christopher Lee DeRosia, 40, Denver, Colo. to Joanna Marie Frederick, 36, Denver, Colo.

John R. Baker Jr., 67, Natchez to Ines Sanchez de Los Santos, 43, Natchez.

Anthony Scott Grubbs, 51, Los Gatos, Calif. to Ashley Taylor waters (Crain), 50, Los Gatos, Calif.

Deed transactions:

Sept. 23-29

Stahlman Properties, L.P. to Brett Oubre, L.L.C., a 3.79 acre portion of the Division of a Portion of lot 2, Hunters Hall.

Justin Roland to Ashley Roland, lots 75 and 76 of the Albert James North Addition.

Chandler Allen Key and Destiny Atkinson Key to Phyllis P. Beach, lot 17 Azalea Gardens, being a portion of Hedges Plantation.

Chandler Allen Key and Destiny Atkinson Key to Phyllis P. Beach, lot 18 Azalea Gardens, being a portion of Hedges Plantation.

Virginia Williams to Mark J. Weeden, the Easterly one-half (1/2) of lot A-5 and all of lost A-4 Woodland Addition.

Phyllis P. Beach to Matthew R. Kaiser, a portion of the Reed Tract.

Joseph M. Suen to Randall Warnken and Stacy Warnken, that certain 1.35 acre portion of Tract C of the division of a portion of Beverly Plantation.

Patrick Thomas Geoghegan and Morgan Middleton Geoghegan to Black Jack Holdings, LLC, lot 15 Westover Heights Subdivision, Second Development.

The Coonass Retreat, LLC to Gregory Koon and Maranda Koon, lots 37, 38 and 39 Sandy Creek Estates.

Sandra J. Lang to Grace Marie Park, lot 11 Forest Lawn Subdivision.

Ronald L. Wedderien and Deborah J. Whalen to Justin Dion Barnes, land commencing at the northwest corner of Elgin Plantation.

Catherine Felter to Wall & Jex Investments, LLC, all that certain part and portion of lot 63 Etania Subdivision.

Oxbow Holdings, LLC to RNC Oaks, LLC, all of that certain 69.90 acres of property, more or less, the Oaks Subdivision.

Upper Spokane, LLC to Dan Core, a 166.22 acre portion of Upper Spokane.

Bobbye Dollar to Robert J. Dollar and Lester Woodrow Dollar Jr., lot 29 Greenfield Subdivision.

Mortgages:

Sept. 23-29

Brett Oubre, L.L.C. to Trustmark National Bank, a 3.79 acre portion of the Division of a Portion of lot 2, Hunters Hall.

Mark J. Weeden to GMFS, LLC, the Easterly one-half (1/2) of lot A-5 and all of lot A-4 Woodland Addition.

Randall Warnken and Stacy Warnken to Mortgage Research Center, LLC d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans, that certain 1.35 acre portion of Tract C of the division of a portion of Beverly Plantation.

Ronald W. Hux to Newrez, LLC, lot 50 Brookfield Subdivision.

W.C Curtis Sr. and Alma J. Curtis to Rocket Mortgage, LLC, lot 8-A Hanging Moss Estate, being a portion of lot 5 Highland Plantation.

Gregory Koon and Maranda Koon to JPMorgan Chase Bank, lots 37, 38 and 39 Sandy Creek Estates.

Francis E. Prater to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 11 of Block No. 2 Clearview Subdivision.

Grace Marie Park to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 11 Forest Lawn Subdivision.

Justin Dion Barnes and Kristina G. Barnes to Plant Home Lending, LLC, land commencing at the northwest corner of Elgin Plantation.

Wall & Jex Investments, LLC to United Mississippi Bank, all that certain part and portion of lot 63 Etania Subdivision.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, Sept. 30

Civil cases:

Barbara Gaines v. Freddy Ray.

Lori Myles v. Jerry Hall.

Fast Money v. Courtney Lewis.

Fast Money v. Kathleen Gaines.

Fast Money v. Shantae Gill York.

Fast Money v. LaKrystal Barnes.

Jacob Law Group v. Janet J. Tyler.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Jerry Wilson.

Natchez Hospital v. Keith Sheppard.

Jacob Law/West v. Jerry L. Dunigan.

Jacob Law/LVNV v. Shanell Reed.

Jacob Law/LVNV v. Charles Thompson.

Jacob Law/LVNV v. Gwen Jones.

Jacob Law/LVNV v. Larrel Johnson.

Jacob Law/LVNV v. Albert Atkinson.

Jacob Law/LVNV v. Cornell Whiting.

Jacob Law/LVNV v. Tyrondra Lewis.

Concordia Parish

Sept. 24-30

Civil suits:

Reinhart Foodservice, LLC v. Fat Cow, LLC.

Reinhart Foodservice, LLC v. Doug Hosford.

Succession of Oscar Kyler McNeely.

Bank of America v. Jonathan Joseph Dodson.

Treniece Conner Washington v. Maurice Washington. (Protective Order)

Succession of Douglas M. Madison.

1st Franklin Financial Corporation v. Denise Williamson.

University of Louisiana v. Dennis Lee White.

Succession of Barry Chapman.

Divorces:

None.

Marriage license applications:

Rafael C. Cook, 44, Ferriday to Keola K. Lee, 44, Jonesville, La.

Douglas Wayne Netterville, 30, Natchez, Miss. to Andrea Hart Browning, 32, Natchez, Miss.

Gerardo Abraham Gonzalez-Vega, 26, Vidalia to Kamryn Nicole Trim, 24, Vidalia.

Jarmarlon Dewayne Promise, 39, Ferriday to Lakeedra Renee Melancon, 39, Ferriday.

David Everette Stroud, 33, St. Francisville, La. to Stephanie Jamison Butler, 34, Vidalia.

Brett Webber Brown, 23, Ferriday to Morgan Elizabeth Carr, 22, Ferriday.

Deed transactions:

Melissa Irvin Bolen to Nigel Kent Johnston Sr. and Glenda Dianne Johnston, lots 7, 18 and 19 Second Louis Snyder Subdivision.

MHN Texas Rentals, LLC to TMK Texans Rentals, LLC, lots 23A-34 Schuchs & Magoun Addition.

Succession of Charles Floyd to Mary C. Murphy, lot 24, Block No. 2 Crestview Subdivision.

Gary Leonard Higgs, Vicki Ann Higgs Palumbo and Anna Belle Williams to Tran Ngoc Nguyen and Viet Nam Nguyen, lot 40 Murray Addition “A”.

Marvin Parnell Mullins to Kenneth Dwight Wallace and Debra Lynn Wallace, lot 76 Rokofe River Park.

Marvin Parnell Mullins to Ronald L. Rushing and Cynthia L. Rushing, lot 77 Rokofe River Park.

Mortgages:

Jackie Thomas Jr. to Delta Bank, lot C-9 Panola Cove.

Randy M. Dauzat and Kristen M. Dauzat to GMFS, LLC, lot 8 Georgetowne Subdivision.

TMK Texas Rentals, LLC to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lots 23A-34 Schuchs & Magoun Addition.

Charles Joseph Mascagni Jr. to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 1 Vaucluse Plantation.

Ryan Chad Boles and Brandi Gaubert Boles to United Mississippi Bank, lot 44 Murray Addition.

Mary C. Murphy to GMFS, LLC, lot 24, Block No. 2 Crestview Subdivision.

Viet Nam Nguyen and Tran Ngoc Nguyen to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 40 Murray Addition “A”.

John Bruce and Veronica Lynn Tarver Bruce to Delta Bank, lot 3 Cedar Street.