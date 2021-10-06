Crime Reports: Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021
Published 5:00 am Wednesday, October 6, 2021
Natchez Police Department
Arrests — Sunday
Jasmine Denise Lewis, 24, 405 Madison Street, Natchez, on charge of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $527.50 on first count and $677.50 on second count.
Roosevelt Washington, 41, 146 Tolliver Road, Ferriday, La., on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set.
Arrests — Saturday
Lashaunta Williams-Miller, 30, 53 Our Drive, Fayette, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set.
Sam Woods, 59, 32 Claiborne Street, Natchez, on charges of accident: hit and run, accident: hit and run: vehicle unattended, DUI – operation of motor vehicle while under influence of other substance, and motor vehicle: fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle. No bond set on any of the charges.
Arrests — Friday
Jaleel Trevon Martin, 26, 282 Country Club Drive, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $750.00.
Betsi Smith, 39, 6 Primrose Lane, Natchez, on charge of malicious mischief: less than $1,000. No bond set.
Arrests — Thursday
Nicole Fells, 40, 1013 North Union Street, Natchez, on charge of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Bond set at $750.00.
Reports — Sunday
False alarm on South Union Street.
Unauthorized use on Itasca Drive.
Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.
Traffic stop on Graystone Place.
Accident on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.
Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.
False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.
Harassment on Highland Boulevard.
Stolen vehicle on Devereux Drive.
False alarm on U.S. 61 North.
Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.
Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Theft on Live Oak Drive.
Intelligence report on North Commerce Street.
Warrant/affidavit on State Street.
Shots fired on Dumas Drive.
Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Simple assault on Madison Street.
Reports — Saturday
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.
Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Disturbance on St. Catherine Street.
Theft on Devereux Drive.
Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Two accidents on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Two accidents on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Accident at Walmart.
Traffic stop on Madison Street.
Shots fired on LaSalle Street.
Hit and run on Auburn Avenue.
Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.
False alarm on U.S. 61 South.
Simple assault on Madison Street.
Adams County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Sunday
Angela Nicole Angles, 41, 4 Case Street, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct: failure to comply. Released on $500.00 bond.
Michael Lee Davis, 58, 369 Cranfield Road, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct: failure to comply. Released on no bond.
Earl Mitchell Jr., 40, 3512 Shelly Street, Baton Rouge, La., on charge of motor vehicle: possession of marijuana. Held on $500.00 bond.
Roosevelt Washington, 41, 146 Tolliver Road, Ferriday, La., on charge of DUI – 1st offense; other. Released on $500.00 bond.
Arrests — Saturday
Christopher Dean Hawkins, 1381A U.S. Highway 61 North, Natchez, on charge of DUI. Released on $500.00 bond.
Kenneth Kynell Hunter, 52, 30 Davis Court, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct: failure to comply. Held on $500.00 bond.
Reports — Sunday
Intoxicated driver/subject on Case Street.
Accident on Kingston Road.
Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.
Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.
Shots fired on Old U.S. 84 No. 3.
Civil matter on Cloverdale Road.
Traffic stop on Lewis Drive.
Stolen vehicle on Windy Hill Road.
Accident on Lower Woodville Road.
Drug related on Lincoln Heights Road.
Reports — Saturday
Four traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.
Missing person on Magnolia Avenue.
Abandoned vehicle on Steamplant Road.
Intelligence report on Morgantown Road.
Traffic stop at Miss-Lou Dental.
Traffic stop at Roux 61.
Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.
Traffic stop on Liberty Road.
Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Sunday
Clinton Dossett Novak, 26, 2202 Elanor Street, Vidalia, on charges of home invasion, resisting an officer with force, child endangerment, attempted second degree murder, aggravted flight from an officer and battery of a police officer.
William N. Harper, 31, 621 Camellia Street, Vidalia, on possession of schedule II.
Arrests — Saturday
John Patrick LeBlanc Jr, 33, 17005 Rachel Drive, Livingston, on charges of convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Arrests — Friday
Nicole R. Lopez, 45, 1167 Pecan Acres, Vidalia, court sentenced to 1 year department of corrections.
Dakota L. Tulbert, 26, 132 Ralphs Road, Ferriday, on charges of forgery, computer fraud and bank fraud.
Nathan Shane Zimmerman, 41, 108 VIne Street, Natchez on charge of bench warrant for failure to appear, possession of schedule I with intent to distribute, schedule II with intent to distribute.
Kenneth Noah Fife, 19, 158 Sunflower Lane, Vidalia, on charges of possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.
Barry Lee Williams, 311 6th Street, Ferriday, on charges of driving while intoxicated 1st offense and careless operation.
Reports — Sunday
Disturbance on Walnut Street
Miscellaneous call on BB Beard Road
Disturbance on US84
Miscellaneous call on US84
Miscellaneous call on Ferriday Drive
Miscellaneous call on Pecan Acres Lane
Theft call on Lincoln Avenue
Medical call on Azalea Street
Miscellaneous call on Carter Street
Theft call on Fisherman Drive
Miscellaneous call on Serio Boulevard
Medical call on Belle Grove Circle
Miscellaneous call on Riverview Parkway
Miscellaneous call on US84
Disturbance on Ferriday Drive
Auto Accident on Louisiana 129
Disturbance on Walnut Street
Medical call on Concordia Park Drive
Reports — Saturday
Disturbance on Main Street
Medical call on Plum Street
Welfare check on Belle Grove Circle
Medical call on O’Neal
Medical call on Myrtle Street
Auto accident on Louisiana 3232
Domestic Violence on Sage Road
Disturbance on Ralphs Road
Miscellaneous call on Ferriday Drive
Medical call on Guillory Street
Harassing call on Eagle Road
Miscellaneous call on Vidalia Drive
Disturbance on Freeman Road
Suspicious person on 6th Street
Nuisance animals at Casino
Disturbance on Walnut Street
Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 15
Miscellaneous call on Perch Hole Bayou Road
Disturbance on Ralphs Road
Reports — Friday
Theft on US84
Theft on Louisiana 129
Miscellaneous call on Ralphs Road
Auto Accident on Carter Street
Criminal Mischief on Pecan Acres Lane
Theft on Carter Street
Miscellaneous call on Leo Ivy Road
Criminal trespass on Carter Street
Medical call on 225 Hammett Addition Circle
Medical call on Louisiana 900
Miscellaneous call on Summer Lane
Fight on Louisiana 15
Medical call on Smith Lane
Unwanted person on Levens Addition
Suspicious person on US84
Nuisance animals on Grape Street
Medical call on Mack Moore Road