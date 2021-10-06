Crime Reports: Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Jasmine Denise Lewis, 24, 405 Madison Street, Natchez, on charge of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $527.50 on first count and $677.50 on second count.

Roosevelt Washington, 41, 146 Tolliver Road, Ferriday, La., on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Lashaunta Williams-Miller, 30, 53 Our Drive, Fayette, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set.

Sam Woods, 59, 32 Claiborne Street, Natchez, on charges of accident: hit and run, accident: hit and run: vehicle unattended, DUI – operation of motor vehicle while under influence of other substance, and motor vehicle: fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle. No bond set on any of the charges.

Arrests — Friday

Jaleel Trevon Martin, 26, 282 Country Club Drive, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $750.00.

Betsi Smith, 39, 6 Primrose Lane, Natchez, on charge of malicious mischief: less than $1,000. No bond set.

Arrests — Thursday

Nicole Fells, 40, 1013 North Union Street, Natchez, on charge of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Bond set at $750.00.

Reports — Sunday

False alarm on South Union Street.

Unauthorized use on Itasca Drive.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Graystone Place.

Accident on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Harassment on Highland Boulevard.

Stolen vehicle on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Theft on Live Oak Drive.

Intelligence report on North Commerce Street.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Shots fired on Dumas Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Simple assault on Madison Street.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on St. Catherine Street.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two accidents on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Two accidents on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident at Walmart.

Traffic stop on Madison Street.

Shots fired on LaSalle Street.

Hit and run on Auburn Avenue.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Simple assault on Madison Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Angela Nicole Angles, 41, 4 Case Street, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct: failure to comply. Released on $500.00 bond.

Michael Lee Davis, 58, 369 Cranfield Road, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct: failure to comply. Released on no bond.

Earl Mitchell Jr., 40, 3512 Shelly Street, Baton Rouge, La., on charge of motor vehicle: possession of marijuana. Held on $500.00 bond.

Roosevelt Washington, 41, 146 Tolliver Road, Ferriday, La., on charge of DUI – 1st offense; other. Released on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Saturday

Christopher Dean Hawkins, 1381A U.S. Highway 61 North, Natchez, on charge of DUI. Released on $500.00 bond.

Kenneth Kynell Hunter, 52, 30 Davis Court, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct: failure to comply. Held on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Sunday

Intoxicated driver/subject on Case Street.

Accident on Kingston Road.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Shots fired on Old U.S. 84 No. 3.

Civil matter on Cloverdale Road.

Traffic stop on Lewis Drive.

Stolen vehicle on Windy Hill Road.

Accident on Lower Woodville Road.

Drug related on Lincoln Heights Road.

Reports — Saturday

Four traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Missing person on Magnolia Avenue.

Abandoned vehicle on Steamplant Road.

Intelligence report on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop at Miss-Lou Dental.

Traffic stop at Roux 61.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Clinton Dossett Novak, 26, 2202 Elanor Street, Vidalia, on charges of home invasion, resisting an officer with force, child endangerment, attempted second degree murder, aggravted flight from an officer and battery of a police officer.

William N. Harper, 31, 621 Camellia Street, Vidalia, on possession of schedule II.

Arrests — Saturday

John Patrick LeBlanc Jr, 33, 17005 Rachel Drive, Livingston, on charges of convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Arrests — Friday

Nicole R. Lopez, 45, 1167 Pecan Acres, Vidalia, court sentenced to 1 year department of corrections.

Dakota L. Tulbert, 26, 132 Ralphs Road, Ferriday, on charges of forgery, computer fraud and bank fraud.

Nathan Shane Zimmerman, 41, 108 VIne Street, Natchez on charge of bench warrant for failure to appear, possession of schedule I with intent to distribute, schedule II with intent to distribute.

Kenneth Noah Fife, 19, 158 Sunflower Lane, Vidalia, on charges of possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Barry Lee Williams, 311 6th Street, Ferriday, on charges of driving while intoxicated 1st offense and careless operation.

Reports — Sunday

Disturbance on Walnut Street

Miscellaneous call on BB Beard Road

Disturbance on US84

Miscellaneous call on US84

Miscellaneous call on Ferriday Drive

Miscellaneous call on Pecan Acres Lane

Theft call on Lincoln Avenue

Medical call on Azalea Street

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Theft call on Fisherman Drive

Miscellaneous call on Serio Boulevard

Medical call on Belle Grove Circle

Miscellaneous call on Riverview Parkway

Miscellaneous call on US84

Disturbance on Ferriday Drive

Auto Accident on Louisiana 129

Disturbance on Walnut Street

Medical call on Concordia Park Drive

Reports — Saturday

Disturbance on Main Street

Medical call on Plum Street

Welfare check on Belle Grove Circle

Medical call on O’Neal

Medical call on Myrtle Street

Auto accident on Louisiana 3232

Domestic Violence on Sage Road

Disturbance on Ralphs Road

Miscellaneous call on Ferriday Drive

Medical call on Guillory Street

Harassing call on Eagle Road

Miscellaneous call on Vidalia Drive

Disturbance on Freeman Road

Suspicious person on 6th Street

Nuisance animals at Casino

Disturbance on Walnut Street

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 15

Miscellaneous call on Perch Hole Bayou Road

Disturbance on Ralphs Road

Reports — Friday

Theft on US84

Theft on Louisiana 129

Miscellaneous call on Ralphs Road

Auto Accident on Carter Street

Criminal Mischief on Pecan Acres Lane

Theft on Carter Street

Miscellaneous call on Leo Ivy Road

Criminal trespass on Carter Street

Medical call on 225 Hammett Addition Circle

Medical call on Louisiana 900

Miscellaneous call on Summer Lane

Fight on Louisiana 15

Medical call on Smith Lane

Unwanted person on Levens Addition

Suspicious person on US84

Nuisance animals on Grape Street

Medical call on Mack Moore Road