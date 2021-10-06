Vidalia earns team win over cross-parish rival Ferriday in junior high game

VIDALIA — Ferriday’s initial touchdown on a 26-yard pass from Robert Taylor Desmond Jefferson was not enough as Vidalia beat Ferriday in the junior high game 28-6 Tuesday night. Vidalia scored 28 unanswered points and were led by Amari Lewis, who scored the first touchdown for the Vikings. Their second touchdown came on a rush by Dakendrick Robinson. It was a play Viking head coach Henry Garner said Lewis drew up.

“He called a play we don’t even have in the playbook,” Garner said. “I don’t let a kid do it very often, honestly. Especially one we don’t use in practice, but I guess it worked.”

Gunner said his team started to settle down after the initial touchdown by Ferriday, and the defense tackled well. Offensively they were posed and blocked well, which opened holes for Lewis.

Lewis scored again in the second half to give the Vikings a 21-6 lead with 7:13 left in the fourth quarter on a seven-yard rush. On Vidalia’s next possession, Lewis raced down the field for a 70-yard run to ice the game at 28-6.

“He is quick, and he hits hard,” Garner said. “He works hard and has a winning mentality most of the time. He does not believe he can be stopped. I’ve had him since sixth grade, and he is a good student also.”

An injury to Jefferson with 3:08 left in the fourth quarter ended the game. He was running down the sideline when a Viking defender tried to tackle him from behind. For several minutes, he was on the ground as coaches and medical personnel attended to his leg.

Gunner said the win for Vidalia puts them back on the right track after a loss to Jena last week. They will practice in shorts Wednesday before their final game against Franklin Parish Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

“We needed this one,” Garner said. “The guys felt a little down after the game last week. Hopefully, it can serve as a spring board for Thursday.”