Nov. 8, 1951 – Sept. 28, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for L.T. Smith, 69, of Natchez, MS, who departed this earthly life on Sept. 28, 2021, in Vicksburg, MS, will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez at 12 p.m. with Pastor Wilsonni Johnson officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services will be held on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021 from 3 until 5:00 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez and on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, from 11 a.m. until the service time. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entrance without it. Visitors will be rotated out, if it appears to be getting over crowded in the chapel area. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.

Mr. LT was born on Nov. 8, 1951 in Natchez, MS, to Rev. Bilbo and Mrs. Odell Smith.

Preceding L.T. in death are his parents and 17 siblings.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Zelda; five daughters, Connie (Al) Paige of Fort Wayne, IN, Kalesha Lewis of St. Louis, MO, Kimberly (Tony) Smith of Jackson, MS, Ylani Hayes of Oakdale, LA, and KeAri Hayes of Natchez, MS; two sons, Keith and Corey Smith both of Fort Wayne, IN; eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren; four sisters, Easter Mae Smoot and Jacqueline Smith both of Toledo, OH, Mary (James) Williams of Fort Wayne, IN, and Brenda Clien of Jonesboro, AR; three brothers, Rev. Jerry (Quella) Smith of Hopkinsville, KY, Joe McCorkley of Oceola, AR, and Brian Green of Jonesboro, AR.

