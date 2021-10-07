Aug. 21, 1957 – Oct. 5, 2021

Services for Melvin Cedric Ealey, 64, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, will be held Monday, Oct. 11, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Rehoboth Church of God in Christ with Elder Johnny Ray Jackson officiating.

Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 from 5:30 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021 from 9 a.m. until time of the service at the church. You are required to wear a mask. These are walk-through visitations and we are practicing social distancing.

Melvin was born Aug. 21, 1957, the son of Dinah Washington Ealey and George Willoum Ealey. He was a 1977 graduate of South Natchez High School and received his Bachelor of Science degree from Alcorn State University. Melvin was employed with Graphic Packaging Company in Monroe, LA as an electrician. He was a member of the Cattleman Association. Melvin enjoyed cattle farming, working and riding on tractors, cutting hay, reading and spending time with family.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Kenneth Ealey; sister, Allena E. Foules; grandparents, Will, Sr. and Alice Washington and David and Lucinda Ealey.

Melvin leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Vanessa Prater Ealey; two sons, Jarrett Cedric Ealey and JaDarius Willoum Ealey; brothers, Edward Ealey (Mildred), Carl Ealey (Shirley) and Alvin Ealey; sister, Debbie Ealey Sullivan; aunts, Dorothy Thompson, Mary L. Passmore, Bobbie Edwards, Edna Howard, Rosie Stewart; uncles, YZ Ealey, Elijah Washington, Sr., Theodis Ealey; mother-in-law, Bessie Prater, other relatives and friends.

