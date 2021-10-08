Ferriday shutout by Southern Lab

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Ferriday High School Trojans could not get anything going offensively and their defense could not slow down Southern Lab’s offense in a 49-0 loss to the Kittens Friday night at A.W. Mumford Stadium on the campus of Southern University.

Southern Lab, the No. 5 team in the latest LSWA Class 1A poll, scored the majority of its points in the first half and cruised from there. The Kittens scored 22 points in the first quarter and 13 points in the second quarter for a 35-0 halftime lead.

“Our backs were against the wall all night. They’re a good team. Good athletes. We didn’t execute,” Ferriday head coach Stanley Smith said. “They were able to run and throw the ball. We just couldn’t stop them. It was a long night for us.”

Despite being shut out by one of the best teams in LHSAA Class 1A, the Class 2A Trojans played better defensively in the second half, holding Southern Lab to just 14 points.

“We finished the game strong. We didn’t quit. We kept competing,” Smith said.

Smith said that senior quarterback Sharone Finister Jr. did make a few mistakes during the game that need to be cleaned up.

“He had a few assignment problems. It’s his job to put everyone In the right place. Make sure everyone knows their assignment. He didn’t do that tonight,” Smith said.

Ferriday (0-5) returns to District 2-2A action Friday at 7 p.m. when it hosts No. 9 General Trass High School.