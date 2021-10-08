Franklin County, Wilkinson County, Centreville pick up wins Friday night

Franklin County knocks off Jefferson County

MEADVILLE — Franklin County beat Jefferson County 20-6 Friday night to improve to 1-5 overall and 1-1 in District play. Head coach B.J. Smithhart said his team had a better game than the previous week.

“I thought we played better overall. Our defense and offense played better,” Smithhart said. “We settled down in the second half, it was good. We created a lot of turnovers, five in total.”

Parker Marcengill, Ja’Marlin Green and Va’Quez Rancifer scored on rushing touchdowns. Franklin County is looking to host Port Gibson next in a district matchup.

“I would say they played hard tonight, they did good,” Smithart said. “Our guys are playing a little bit more and are continuing to get better. We still have some things to fix. We turned the ball over and we need to fix our blocking. We played hard. It is always good to win.”

Wilkinson County takes down Port Gibson on homecoming

WOODVILLE — Wilkinson County High School had a happy ending to its homecoming game. The Wildcats surfed to a 19-8 victory over the Blue Wave. Head coach Jeffery Gibson said his team played much better this week.

“The guys just came together and focused,” Gibson said. “We ran the ball well. I don’t know the total yardage yet,” Gibson said. “Our offense and defensive line played much better. We finished blocks and we played more as a team.”

To get the win on homecoming night snapped a three game losing streak for the Wildcats. They already had a rough start to the year after COVID forced them to forfeit a couple of games.

“It’s big,” Gibson said. “We really needed that win on homecoming in front of the home crowd. It was good for the community, the school and the team. It was good for the morale of the team. It was like they got the monkey off of their shoulder. I’m happy we could get this win.”

Tigers blank Hillcrest 26-0

CENTREVILLE — Hillcrest was shut out by Centreville Academy Friday night 26-0.