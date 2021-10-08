Jan. 01, 1947 – Oct. 04, 2021

Patricia Ann Warren Whittington, 74, of Natchez, MS was born Jan. 1, 1947 and passed away early Monday morning at Merit Health Natchez, in Natchez, MS.

She is survived by her brother, Jerry Warren (Marianne) of Natchez, her sister, Gwen Graves (Prentiss) of Natchez; her grandchildren, Adam Kirk (Jennifer) of Natchez, George Rutherford IV (Robin) of Pineville LA, Amber Belton (Cartrell) of Natchez, Timothy Whittington of Natchez, and Ainsley Whittington of Natchez; her daughter-in-law, Erika Whittington of Natchez; and eight great grandchildren, Gabriel, Isabella, Ethan, Olivia, Selina, Quintin, Aria, and Carter.

She is proceeded in death by her parents, Crisler and Sadie Warren; her husband, Dudley Ray Whittington; her sons, Timothy Whittington and Troy Whittington; and her daughters, Tracy Whittington Cowan and Tammy Whittington.

Graveside services will be performed at Natchez City Cemetery on Oct. 9, 2021 at 2 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made in Patricia Whittington’s name to The COPD Foundation.

