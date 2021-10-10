Chilly enough for Chili?

It’s a question we battle in the Guido house. Is it or isn’t it? Is September too early? Is it finally chili weather? Usually we say yes whether it’s below ninety degrees or not and just bump the thermostat down a few degrees. Luckily, we’re seeing some cooler days, so yes! It’s time for chili.

Mom’s version of chili is about as good as it gets. It’s a traditional ground beef recipe that we crave year round. Having a mother that is a wiz in the kitchen made for some difficult growing pains in college when home cooked meals were few and far between.

However, when I finally vacated the dorms and moved into an apartment, my roommates and I decided to try to be domestic. We tried fajitas, stir fry, and we even pulled out a grill and tried to barbecue a pork loin one time. We drastically underestimated how long it would take to light the grill and ate dinner close to ten o’clock. However, one recipe that we made several times, and I love dearly to this day is for this version of chicken chili.

It is as simple as you can get. It’s basically all a can of this and a can of that with some added spices and a little chicken. You cannot mess this one up even if you try. The crock pot does all of the work. You just have to wait.

I personally like to serve it over Fritos and topped with a dollop of sour cream and some green onion. You know; have chili but make it a bowl of nachos. Really, what else did you expect from me?

Crock Pot Chicken Chili

1 small onion, chopped

1 15.5-ounce can black beans, drained

1 15.5-ounce can kidney beans, drained

1 8-ounce can tomato sauce

10-ounce package frozen corn kernels

2 10-ounce cans diced tomatoes w/chilies

4-ounce can chopped green chili peppers, chopped

1 packet reduced sodium taco seasoning

1 tablespoon cumin

1 tablespoon chili powder

24 ounces (3) boneless skinless chicken breasts

Combine beans, onion, chili peppers, corn, tomato sauce, diced tomato, cumin, chili powder, and taco seasoning in a slow cooker and mix well. Nestle the chicken in to completely cover and cook on low for 8 to 10 hours or on high for 4 to 6 hours. Half hour before serving, remove chicken and shred. Return chicken to slow cooker and stir in. Top with fresh cilantro or your favorite toppings.