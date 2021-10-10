Crime Reports: Oct. 10, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Dewaskin Antrell Ellis, 41, 9 Vaughn Drive, Natchez, on charge of city violation of performance of police duty. Bond set at $500.00.

Darreonte Tywon Glover, 19, 27 West Wilderness Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault; attempt by fear of imminent serious bodily harm. Bond set at $750.00.

Floyd Anders Lawence, 48, 84 West Wilderness Road, Natchez, on charges of contempt of court: failure to appear and malicious mischief: less than $1,000. Bond set at $750.00 on each charge.

Arrests — Wednesday

Tyler Dewayne Gaines, 21, 10 Rand Road, Natchez, on charges of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear and disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. No bond set on any of the charges.

Cartrell Harris, 64, 39A Marvin Avenue, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbance in public place. Bond set at $500.00.

Jasmine Denise Lewis, 24, 11 Madison Street, Natchez, on charge of simple assault – domestic violence. Bond set at $750.00.

Reports — Friday

Breaking and entering on Lewis Drive.

Reports — Thursday

Missing person on Maple Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Roselawn Drive.

Intelligence report on Fourth Street.

Intelligence report on Lewis Drive.

Accident on North Union Street.

Accident on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Accident on South Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Oak Place

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Unwanted subject on Old Washington Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Briel Avenue.

Suspicious activity on Washington Street.

Breaking and entering on Ram Circle.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on North Concord Avenue.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Breaking and entering on Pelican Court.

Theft on Creek Bend Road.

Theft on Marquette Avenue.

Unwanted subject on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Shots fired on North Pearl Street.

Shots fired on Covington Road.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

Alexis Cherrell Williams, 28, 16 1389 Martin Luther Kings No. 1, Vidalia, La., on charge of aggravated assault. Held on $250,000 bond.

Arrests — Thursday

LeMichael Keyon Floyd, 23, 13 Anderson Drive, Natchez, on charge of aggravated assault. Held on $250,000 bond.

Juanita January, 39, 600 North Oak Street, Vidalia, La., on charge of contempt of court for failure to comply. Held without bond.

Vantrell Learon Jenkins, 34, 21 Village Square Apartment No. 47, Natchez, on charge of felon carrying a concealed weapon. Held on No Bond.

Abraham Denzel Bunch, 41, 5 Grant Street, Natchez, on charges of simple assault on law enforcement officer, failure to comply with law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, and profanity in public place. Held on $1,500 bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Travon Shonnell Lyles Sr., 42, 2033 Lotus Drive, Natchez, on charge of felonious child abuse. Held without bond.

Reports — Friday

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Reports — Thursday

Disturbance on Lotus Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop at Blue Sky.

Two traffic stops on Morgantown Road.

Ten traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Three warrants/affidavits on State Street.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on Old U.S. 84 No. 3.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Two civil matters on Cloverdale Road.

Shots fired on U.S. 61 North.

Harassment on Southview Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Scheffel Road.

Simple assault on Traceway Drive.

Intelligence report on Cranfield Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Breaking and entering on Redd Loop Road.

Abandoned vehicle on Ingram Circle.

Harassment on State Street.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Traffic stop at Natchez Port.

Eighteen traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Steamplant Road.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Woodville Drive.

Harassment on Southview Drive.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Disturbance on Village Square Boulevard.

Child abuse on Lotus Drive.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Steven Egloff, 50, 176 Vail Accer Road, Vidalia, court sentenced to credit for time served 15 days for criminal trespass.

Jason Tiger, 44, 605 Loop Road, Monroe, court sentenced to three days default and a $245 fine for no driver’s license in possession.

Markell Cooke, 28, 11413 Ellen Drive, Baton Rouge, court sentenced to one day jail time, $100 fine and $260 court cost for disturbing the peace.

Jason Ellis, 44, 2621 Boggy Bayou Road, Jonesville, court sentenced to three days default and $200 fine for fishing without a license.

Tynesha Hollins, 24, 104 Circle Drive, Ridgecrest, court sentenced to three days default and court cost for disturbing the peace by fighting.

LaCraig Johnson, 40, 120 Peach Street, Ridgecrest, on charges of Forgery and bank fraud, computer fraud, money laundering.

Kenneth D. Lord, 27, 249 Elizabeth Road, Ferriday, on charges of possessing schedule II drugs.

Kevin W. McAllister, 43, 751 Doty Road, Ferriday, on charges of possessing schedule I, schedule II and drug paraphernalia.

Reports — Thursday

Disturbance on Kindergarten Road

Juvenile problem on Louisiana 65

Juvenile problem on Robert Lewis Drive

Miscellaneous call on Aimee Road

Disturbance on Pear Street

Possession of stolen property on Airport Road

Medical call on 8th Street

Auto Accident on Carter Street

Miscellaneous call on US84

Unwanted person on McAdams Road

Auto accident on US84

Disturbance on Deacon Wailes Road

Disturbance on South Canal

Medical call on Firmin Drive

Reports — Wednesday

Nuisance animals on Louisiana 15

Theft on Ralphs Road

Medical call on Louisiana 569

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Nuisance animals on Apple Street

Medical call on Louisiana 568

Medical call on Carter Street

Auto Accident on US84

Nuisance animals on Ferriday Drive

Miscellaneous call on Doty Road

Medical call on Alabama Avenue

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 129

Medical call on Airport Road

Unwanted person on Belle Grove Circle

Medical call on N Grove Circle

Disturbance on Warren Street

Arrest on warrant on Peach Street

Miscellaneous call on Maple Bend Circle

Disturbance on North Pearl Street

Medical call on Airport Road