Balloon race alerts: Click here to sign up for the 2021 Natchez Balloon Festival text alerts

Know when the balloons will be flying this year! Click here to sign up today.

Sign up today for text alerts for the 2021 Natchez Balloon Festival. On the Friday, Saturday and Sunday of the festival, alerts will be sent out from the balloon pilot briefing directly to your phone describing where, when and if the Natchez skies will be filled with hot-air balloons.

The annual Natchez Balloon Festival has become a favorite in Natchez, in Mississippi and across the region. The Natchez Balloon Festival, established in 1986, is a weekend of hot-air balloons and outstanding live music that has become the largest and most successful festival in Southwest Mississippi. The festival site is located in historic downtown Natchez in the park-like grounds of the columned mansion Rosalie.

Always on the third weekend in October, this year’s festival will start on Friday, Oct. 15 and end Sunday, Oct. 17.

On Friday events will kickoff with a morning flight, starting at approximately 7 a.m. Friday evening, the festival grounds will open with the annual balloon glow, fireworks and musical entertainment.

Balloons will launch into the Miss-Lou skies (weather permitting) again Saturday morning. Later that morning the festival grounds will again open with music, food, amusement park rides and other entertainment. Another balloon flight is scheduled for Saturday afternoon, weather permitting.

On Sunday, balloons are scheduled to take off in the morning and in the afternoon, weather permitting.