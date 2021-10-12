Appraisals come in for old General Hospital building

NATCHEZ — The Mayor and Board of Aldermen accepted two independent appraisals for the old General Hospital property on Tuesday morning in a 4 to 2 vote.

Ward 2 Alderman Billie Joe Frazier and Ward 4 Alderman Felicia Bridgewater-Irving voted against accepting the appraisals.

On July 13 of this year, Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson broke a 3-3 tie of the aldermen, which led the way for seeking two appraisals on the property, one that would be paid for by the city and the other paid for by James and Ginger Hyland, owners of the property adjacent known as The Towers. The Hylands have expressed an interest in purchasing the hospital.

One appraisal for the value of the property came back from Ridge Point Consultants of Meadville at $100,000. The second appraisal, from Parker Gentry & Parker of Flowood, came back at $110,000.

Gibson explained no decision on selling the property was being made at Tuesday’s meeting.

“Our long practice has been if a property owner of adjacent to a city property we were seeking to sell was a willing buyer, we would explore selling the property to that adjacent property owner,” Gibson said. “At this point, no decision has been made on the sale of General Hospital. All we are asking here is to accept these two appraisals.”

The average of the two appraisals would be the minimum value at this the city would consider selling the property, the successful July 13 motion requires.