Lucian Bruce Norwood

RIDGECREST — Services for Lucian Bruce “Dick” Norwood will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Ridgecrest Baptist Church, 502 Ferriday Drive, Ridgecrest, LA, with Bro. Mark Norwood and Bro. Brenton Smith officiating. Visitation will be from 5 until 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 and from 9 a.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Interment will be at Green Lawn Memorial Park, 106 Morgantown Road, Natchez, MS, under the direction of Magnolia Funeral Home, Alexandria, LA.

Lucian Bruce “Dick” Norwood, 93, passed away at his son’s residence in Patterson, LA, on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years in 2013, Lola Norwood; granddaughter, Aimee Celeste Norwood, and little Jaime; his parents, Robert Bruce Norwood and Ora Kenny Norwood; four brothers, Cecil Norwood, Jolly Norwood, Sheldon Norwood, Herschel Norwood; and two sisters, Herlie Cobb, and Lawuna Dunan.

Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Linda Diane Thoman; son, Mark Norwood and wife, Paula, of Patterson, LA; four grandsons, Michael Thoman, Chris Norwood, Josh Norwood, and Bruce Norwood; granddaughter, Courtney Norwood; seven great grandchildren, Ryland, Noah, Natalie, August, Adirah, Griffin, and Hezekiah; two sisters, Anna Hernandez, of Ridgecrest, LA, Ann Durham, and husband, Mindon, of Magnolia, MS; one brother, Hubert Norwood and wife, Linda, of McComb, MS, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Mark Norwood, Michael Thomas, Chris Norwood, Josh Norwood, Courtney Norwood, and Bruce Norwood.