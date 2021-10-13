FERRIDAY – Private graveside services for Cassandra Ellis, 52, of Ridgecrest, LA, will be 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 at Ferriday Cemetery with Bishop Justin Conner officiating.

Services entrusted to Concordia Funeral Home.

Cassandra Ellis was born Oct. 7, 1969, in Pineville, LA, the daughter of Cheryl Ellis.

She leaves to cherish her memories to her mother of Ferriday, LA; one brother, Matthew Ellis; five sisters, Damaya Ellis, E’Monnie Ellis, E’Myah Ellis, Syretta Ellis and JaLiyah Ellis all of Ferriday, LA ; three aunts, Gloria Ellis, Marilyn Jackson, Judy Ellis, all of Las Vegas, NV and a host of other relatives.

