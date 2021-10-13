Cassandra Ellis

Published 2:55 pm Wednesday, October 13, 2021

By Staff Reports

FERRIDAY – Private graveside services for Cassandra Ellis, 52, of Ridgecrest, LA, will be 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 at Ferriday Cemetery with Bishop Justin Conner officiating.

Services entrusted to Concordia Funeral Home.

Cassandra Ellis was born Oct. 7, 1969, in Pineville, LA, the daughter of Cheryl Ellis.

She leaves to cherish her memories to her mother of Ferriday, LA; one brother, Matthew Ellis; five sisters, Damaya Ellis, E’Monnie Ellis, E’Myah Ellis, Syretta Ellis and JaLiyah Ellis all of Ferriday, LA ; three aunts, Gloria Ellis, Marilyn Jackson, Judy Ellis, all of Las Vegas, NV and a host of other relatives.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com

COVID-19 guidelines are strictly enforced

More News

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s deputy arrested on charge of domestic abuse battery

Erica LaShawne Ealey

Greg Smith

Marie Perkins

  • Email newsletter signup

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    What is your favorite thing at the Balloon Festival?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...