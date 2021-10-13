Concordia Parish Sheriff’s deputy arrested on charge of domestic abuse battery

NATCHEZ Concordia Parish Sheriff’s deputy Walter Mackel has been arrested on suspicion of domestic abuse and battery.

Concordia Parish Sheriff David Hedrick told Monroe’s KNOE that Vidalia Police responded to a call of a disturbance at Mackel’s home on Tuesday. As a result, Mackel was arrested, booked into the Concordia Parish Jail and later released on his $7,500.

Hedrick said Mackel is suspended with pay. He said he willnot make any decisions regarding Mackel or the situation until he has all of the facts.

“I am concerned for all parties,” Hedrick said. “Mackel has been a good employee. I’m here to protect the entire parish and I hold my deputies to a higher standard. And if this case proves to be true, then I’m going to have to make other decisions, of course. But until he has his day in court, I can’t prejudge somebody on something that happened when I was not present.”

Vidalia Police Department is investigating the incident.

Mackel was shot and wounded in July 2019 by as suspect while investigating a robbery report.