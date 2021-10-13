Court Case Conclusions: Oct 13, 2021

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Oct. 1-7:

Nicholas Brown charged with domestic violence. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Jarrious Coach charged with possession of a controlled substance: ecstasy. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Jarrious Coach charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Jaylon Hayes charged with burglary – breaking into a dwelling. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Jaylon Hayes charged with two counts of burglary of an automobile. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

Jaylon Hayes charged with burglary of an automobile. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Jaylon Hayes charged with burglary of an automobile. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Michael Simpson charged with third degree arson. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Travis R. Cade charged with fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Travis R. Cade charged with two counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

Travis R. Cade charged with receiving stolen property. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of Oct. 1-7:

None. (none available)

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Tuesday, Oct. 5:

Michael Anthony Watts, 27, charged with aggravated assault – domestic violence. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Michael Shawn Coon, 52, charged with two counts of aggravated assault; upon a law enforcement officer, fireman, et al. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

Michael Shawn Coon, 52, charged with simple assault. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Zachary Lamar Mason, 46, pleaded guilty to motor vehicle: fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle reduced to misdemeanor fleeing. Sentenced to 90 days with 72 days suspended. Eighteen days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Zachary Lamar Mason, 46, pleaded guilty to controlled substance violations reduced to misdemeanor. Sentenced to 90 days with 72 days suspended. Credit for 18 days served. Fine set at $773.75.