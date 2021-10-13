Crime Reports: Oct. 13, 2021
Published 6:08 am Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Natchez Police Department
Reports — Monday
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Breaking and entering on Brentwood Lane.
Reports — Sunday
Accident on State Street.
Two traffic stops on Lower Woodville Road.
Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.
Unwanted subject on T. Waring Bennett Jr. Road.
Traffic stop on Melrose-Montebello Parkway.
Accident on U.S. 61 North.
Suspicious activity on Old Washington Road.
Theft on T. Waring Bennett Jr. Road.
Accident on Morgantown Road.
Property damage on John R. Junkin Drive.
Threats on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Shots fired on Cemetery Road.
Disturbance on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Reports — Saturday
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Two traffic stops on Liberty Road.
Intelligence report on Franklin Street.
Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.
Malicious mischief on T. Waring Bennett Jr. Road.
Two accidents on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.
Property damage on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Disturbance on South Circle Drive.
Petit larceny on Devereux Drive.
Accident on Canal Street.
Adams County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Sunday
Teremy Darshun Clark, 25, 3428 Corban Road, Fayette, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Released on $500.00 bond.
Dalarrian Darnell Hardin, 20, 144 North Shields Lane Apt. No. H-2, Natchez, on charge of possession of a stolen firearm. Held on $15,000 bond.
Arrests — Saturday
Emmiline Grace Harrison, 35, 41085 Galvez Gardens, Prairieville, La., on charge of false information or identification. Released on $500.00 bond.
Reports — Sunday
Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/Kaiser Mobil Mart.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/Natchez Powersports.
Five traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.
Disturbing the peace on Village Square Boulevard.
Intelligence report on State Street.
Missing person on Greenwood Subdivision.
Traffic stop on Natchez Trace.
Aggravated assault o Frederick Road.
Disturbance on Brooklyn Drive.
Suspicious activity on Morgantown Road.
Animal cruelty on Pinemount Road.
Civil matter on Lower Woodville Road.
Burglary on Reed Street.
Safety check on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.
Traffic stop on Woodhaven Drive.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South/Roux 61.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South/Natchez Toyota.
Domestic disturbance on Barth Street.
Reports — Saturday
Traffic stop at Cathedral School.
Traffic stop on Espero Drive.
Traffic stop on U.S. 84.
Traffic stop on Wildlife Way.
Traffic stop on Foster Mound Road.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/Atkins Lumber Company.
Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.
Accident on Bryan Road.
Stolen vehicle on North Palestine Road.
Reckless driving on Robinson Lane.
Intelligence report on Mimosa Drive.
Theft on Fieldview Drive.
Traffic stop on Kingston Road.
Domestic disturbance on Montgomery Road.
Intelligence report on Benjamin Road.
Traffic stop at The Port Entrance.
Traffic stop at The Port Boat Ramp.
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Saturday
Brittany Camary, 28, 225 Hammett Addition Circle, Ferriday, on charges of unauthorized use of moveable, theft.
Joyceln Hooker, 49, 925 N Union Street, Natchez, on charges of driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.
Reports — Monday
Medical call on Clark Drive
Loose Horses on Camelot
Reports — Sunday
Reckless driving on US84
Miscellaneous call on Cypress Lane
Nuisance animals on Louisiana 900
Disturbance on EE Wallace Boulevard
Miscellaneous call on Carter Street
Medical call on Lynn Haven Drive
Auto accident on US84
Fire on Poole Road
Disturbance on Weaver Street
Unwanted person on US84
Medical call on Carter Street
Miscellaneous call on Maple Bend Circle
Medical call on Apple Street
Reports — Saturday
Fire on Bayou Drive
Disturbance on Smith Lane
Medical call on Louisiana 84
Medical call Firmin Drive
Medical call on Campbell Drive
Unwanted person on Louisiana 15
Disturbance on Franklin Street
Medical call on Peach Street
Theft call on Hammett Addition Circle
Miscellaneous call on Virginia Avenue
Loud music on Crestview Drive
Fire on Louisiana 569
Unwanted person on Ferriday Drive
Miscellaneous call on Cross Street
Welfare check on Louisiana 84
Disturbance on Herbert Crouch Road
Disturbance on Grape Street
Welfare check on Ferriday Drive
Miscellaneous call on Levens Addition Road
Medical call on Olive Street
Disturbance on Ferguson Road
Medical call on Poole Road
Disturbance on Levens Addition Road
Reports — Friday
Auto accident on Louisiana 15
Juvenile problem on Robert Lewis Drive
Welfare check on Moose Lodge Road
Suspicious person on N Oak Street
Miscellaneous call on Carter Street
Disturbance
Nuisance animals on Louisiana 65
Fire on Louisiana 3196
Medical call on MLK Boulevard
Medical call on Virginia Avenue
Auto accident on Louisiana 15
Auto Accident on Louisiana 425
Welfare check on Merle Drive
Unwanted person on 10th Street
Miscellaneous call on Ralphs Road
Medical call on Louisiana 129
Fire on Louisiana 569
Auto theft on Louisiana 65