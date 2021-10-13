FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Jasmine Green, 26, of Ferriday, LA, will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 at Word of Faith Ambassador Outreach, Ferriday, with Bishop Justin Conner officiating.

Burial will follow at St. James B.C. Cemetery, Frogmore, LA, under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Friday, from 4 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Jasmine Green was born May 13, 1995, Ferriday, LA, the daughter of Autry Smith, Sr. and Itwala Green.

She leaves to cherish her bubbly spirit to her parents; Autry Smith, Sr. and Itwala Green; three brothers, Autry Green, Jaqurrius Green, Keondris Green; two sisters, Autra’Neesha Smith, Autra’Naja Tennessee; maternal grandparents, Vera Ceasor, all of Ferriday, LA, Fred Dixon, Houston, TX; paternal grandparents, Rose Clark and her husband, Richard; two aunts, Tarve Cage, Vidalia, LA; Chrissy Barnes (Frederick); seven uncles, Lavon Ceasor (Charlene), Jonathan Ceasor, Derrick Clark, Ricky Clark, Demarcus Clark, all of Ferriday, LA, Patrick Arnett, John Arnett, both of Foules, LA; her godfather, Reggie Henderson, Ferriday, LA; a host of other relatives and friends.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com

COVID-19 regulations are strictly enforced