March 3, 1947 – Oct. 12, 2021

ROSEFIELD — Funeral services for Amy DeVonne McKee Earls, will be held 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, from the sanctuary of Rosefield Baptist Church, Rosefield , LA, with Bro. Everett Elzie officiating. Interment will follow in the Rosefield Cemetery under direction of Riser and Son Funeral Home of Columbia. The Earls Family will host visitation at Rosefield Baptist Church on Saturday from 1 until 2:30 p.m.

Amy DeVonne Earls was born on March 3, 1947, in Columbia to the union of her beloved parents, Otis Clyde McKee, Sr. and Verena Wyant McKee, and she passed from this life on Oct. 12, 2021, at the Natchez Rehabilitation Center in Natchez, Mississippi.

Mrs. Earls was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lucius Earls; her brother, Otis McKee, Jr. and her sister, Virginia Ainsworth.

She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She was an active member of the Lighthouse Baptist Church, in Natchez and she loved the great outdoors, hunting and fishing. Mrs. Earls will truly be missed by all who knew her.

Left to cherish her memory is her son, James Clyde Earls (Stephanie Brister Earls) of Gloster, MS; her daughter, Verena Kristine Earls Bunch (Dunbar Bunch) of Roxie, MS; her sisters, Edna Craft (Mickey), Mary May, Sue Jacobson (Jake), Nancy Creel (Calvin), Pam Ruddell (Scooter) and Judith Ann McKee; her brother-in-law, David Ainsworth; her grandchildren, Nathan Brister, Peyton Earls, Aiden Earls, Desiree Delaney (Paul) and Scout Earls; her great-grandchildren, Salem Delaney, Maven Delaney and Bowen Delaney.

Pallbearers will be Dallas Bass, Dylan Sontoyo, Denious Jacobson, Paul Delaney, Brye Edwards, Todd Ainsworth, Gavin Creel and Tate Creel.