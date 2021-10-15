ACCS uses big first half to rout Crusaders

NATCHEZ — On Senior Night at Adams County Christian School, freshman quarterback Coleman Carter threw two touchdown passes and ran for another as the Rebels cruised to a 47-15 win over the Park Place Christian Academy Crusaders.

Eight seniors were recognized before the start of the game. Among them was DK McGruder, who transferred from Natchez High School.

And it was McGruder who got things going with a 52-yard touchdown pass from Carter at the 8:19 mark of the first quarter. However, the extra point was blocked and ACCS led 6-0.

It didn’t stay that way very long as Damien Johnson recovered a fumble and returned it 42 yards for a touchdown with 6:38 to go in the opening quarter. Samuel Merriett’s extra point gave the Rebels a 13-0 advantage.

Then with 2:22 to go still in the first quarter, Carter connected with Jordan Berry on a 53-yard touchdown pass for a 20-0 lead. With 11:22 left in the second quarter, Carter ran it in from nine yards out and just like that ACCS was ahead 27-0.

But Park Place Christian (3-6) responded when Josh Sykes bobbled the ensuing kickoff, picked it up, broke away from a couple of would-be tacklers and ran 90 yards for a touchdown to make it a 27-7 game.

Unfortunately for the Crusaders, that would be as close as they would get as the Rebels answered with three touchdowns over the final 8:30 of the second quarter. Terrell Tenner scored on an 18-yard run, Colin Cauthen had a four-yard TD run, and Dantavious Stampley scored from one yard out for a 47-7 halftime lead.

Rebels head coach David King put in his younger players for the second half, in which a running clock was used because they had at least a 35-point lead. And while they didn’t score, they almost shut out the Crusaders during that stretch.

But with 1:12 remaining, third-string quarterback William Harrington scored on a 15-yard run and Jacob McAfee ran in for the two-point conversion.

Carter completed nine of 15 passes for 237 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Tiqi Griffen was the Rebels’ leading receiver with three catches for 68 yards. Adrian Walker was their leading rusher with 35 yards on two carries. Cauthen and Tenner each had two carries for 22 yards.

Defensively, Riley Roach had a team-leading seven tackles and Jaylon Harding had four tackles. Griffen and Merriett each had an interception. The Rebels’ defense held Park Place Christian to just 129 yards of total offense — the majority of those coming after halftime.

ACCS (7-2) travels to Rayville, La. to take on Riverfield Academy in the regular-season and MAIS District 3-4A finale Friday at 7 p.m. If the Rebels win, they will be the outright district champions.