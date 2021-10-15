Cathedral crashes Silliman’s homecoming

CLINTON — Cathedral crashed Silliman’s homecoming with a 35-14 win Friday night. Head coach Chuck Darbonne said the Wildcats scored a late touchdown to make the final score closer than the game actually was.

Cathedral opened the game by driving down and scoring, he said. Silliman scored to make it 7-7. The schools traded punts and then Green Wave got a turnover, ended up with four, and converted two of those into touchdowns, he said. Cathedral threw one interception and won the turnover battle with three more forced turnovers.

“They gave us some short fields and we were able to execute,” Darbonne said. “You would like to be able to punch in every time they turned it over to us. We were able to execute more times than they were.”

Cathedral’s Noah Russ spread the ball around to Harper Jones, Christian Wright and Paxton Junkin who made touchdown catches. Cam Tanner and Kaden Batieste were able to punch the ball into the endzone on rushing touchdowns.

Darbonne said the most pivotal moment in the game was when Silliman fumbled the ball back-to-back.

“It gave us that little spark we needed,” Darbonne said. “It put us in a great position. We were in the right spot on the field to get the turnovers.”

Defensively, it was another solid night for the Green Wave. He said they had faced some adversity over the last few weeks and it has made them stronger.

“Our kids played well defensively. Our starters only gave up seven points,” Darbonne said. “If Silliman got inside the 20 and 10 we buckled down and made a few stops. Our special teams are outstanding. We really played well in all three phases of the game.”