Crime reports: Oct. 15, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Theft at McLaurin Elementary School.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Theft on North Shields Lane.

Accident on Northgate Road.

Drug related on John R. Junkin Drive.

Unwanted subject on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Triumph Lane.

Accident on Wood Avenue.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Monday

Stolen vehicle on Lindberg Avenue.

Theft on North Rankin Street.

Unwanted subject on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Orleans Street.

Stolen vehicle on Eastwood Road.

Intelligence report on U.S. 61 South.

Two accidents on U.S. 61 North.

Threats on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Suspicious activity on State Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Harassment on Lumber Street.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Theft on Mansfield Drive.

Breaking and entering on Lewis Drive.

Fight in progress on Lumber Street.

Harassment on McNeely Road.

Traffic stop on Triumph Lane.

Traffic stop on South Concord Avenue.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Angela Jeneen Brown, 40, 601 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charges of DUI and profanity. Held on $1,000 bond.

Arrests — Tuesday

Robert Galmore Jr., 18, 601 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charge of two counts of burglary. Held without bond.

Cornelius Haynes, 20, 601 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charge of burglary. Held without bond.

Patrick O’Neal Kelly, 56, 133 Bernard Road, Natchez, on charge of burglary – all but dwelling. Held without bond.

Jordan Knight, 18, 111 Gaile Avenue, Natchez, on charge of possession of a stolen firearm. Held without bond.

Ledger Powell, 24, 287 Doty Garden Circle, Ferriday, La., on charge of contempt of court for failure to comply. Held without bond.

Danell Charles Torrez, 40, 1 Warbler Court, Natchez, on charge of domestic violence. Held on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Monday

Anglea Maria Nichols, 40, 1397 Steven Wood Road, Fayette, on charge of contempt of drug court. Held without bond.

Reports — Wednesday

False alarm on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Dog problem on Broadmoor Drive.

Reports — Tuesday

Lost/stolen tag on U.S. 61 South.

Two harassment reports on State Street.

Eighteen traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Warrant/affidavit on Vaughn Drive.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Five traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

Traffic stop on Foster Mound Road.

Three traffic stops on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Shots fired on Broadmoor Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Reports — Monday

False alarm on Southmoor Drive.

Theft in Fenwick.

Theft on Lower Woodville Road.

Malicious mischief on Kingston Road.

Suspicious activity on Brooklyn Drive.

Simple assault on State Street.

False alarm on Mazique Lane.

Theft on Phillip West Road.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Traffic stop at Corner Mart.

Harassment on Ogden Road.

Four traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on Beau Pré Road.

Intelligence report on Spokane Road.

Traffic stop on Old U.S. 84 No. 3.

Three traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Simple assault on Warbler Court.

Traffic stop on Lamar Street.

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Roy T. James II, 49, 120 Herbert Crouch Road, Monterey, court sentenced to 15 days default, $610 court cost and fine and restitution of $647 for simple criminal damage to property.

Garrett Lee, 28, 215 Ron Road, Vidalia, court sentenced to 10 days default, $360 court costs and fine for simple cruelty to animals.

Trevor Malone, 33, 240 MLK, Fayette, court sentenced to six months suspension, credit for time served 22 days, and six months probation for simple battery.

Farron Lewis, 50, 375 Townsend Lane, Ferriday, court sentenced to six months of jail time, suspended pay $760 for simple battery.

Arrests — Tuesday

Jacob Perry, 27, 2040 Charles Street, Vidalia, on a P&P violation.

Kiowa Carter, 39 3rd Street, Huntington, Tennessee, on warrant for another agency and possession of schedule II drugs.

Kaci Lanchart, 33, 2040 Charles Street, Vidalia, on P&P violation.

Eli Price, 42, 812 Division Street, Jonesville, on a bench warrant for failure to appear.

Walter Mackel, 37, 305 Stampley Street, Vidalia, on charges of domestic abuse battery.

Janifer Miller Chatman, 55, 63 Cemetery Road, Natchez, on charges of identity theft.

Kedrick Walker, 32, 111 Griffin Street, Clayton, on a P&P Hold.

Reports — Tuesday

Medical call on Vernon Stevens Boulevard

Miscellaneous call on Grape Street

Miscellaneous call on First Street

Theft on Ralphs Road

Disturbance on Ralphs Road

Aggravated Rape on Louisiana 15

Medical call on Carter Street

Unwanted person on Ralphs Road

Auto Accident on Carter Street

Medical call on US84

Unwanted person on Burl Roberts Road

Disturbance on Carter Street

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Miscellaneous call on Levens Addition Road

Disturbance on Loomis Lane

Disturbance on Lee Tyler Road

Medical call on BJ Road

Medical call on US84

Miscellaneous call on Tennessee Avenue

Miscellaneous call on Eagle Road

Reports — Monday

Miscellaneous call on Pecan Acres Lane

Medical call on Lincoln Avenue

Miscellaneous call on Bob Rife Road

Theft on Hammett Addition Circle

Medical call on Front Street

Miscellaneous call on East Road

Miscellaneous call on Grove Drive

Disturbance on Mack Moore Road

Medical call on Bill Johnson Drive

Fire on Westside Drive

Medical emergency on EE Wallace

Nuisance animals on Freeman Road

Miscellaneous call on Kyle Road

Disturbance on Ferriday Drive

Disturbance on Burl Roberts Road

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 15

Nuisance animals on Louisiana 900