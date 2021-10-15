Day of Giving benefits local senior citizens

NATCHEZ — For the last 17 years Natchez native Corey Isaac has come home from Dallas to carry out a community service project.

These have ranged from canned food drives, coat drives and uniform drives for the StewPot or Alumni basketball games at Natchez High School to benefit the athletic department.

“You never forget where you came from,” Isaac said. “I’ve been gone since I was 17, Natchez is home for me. I always try to bring good community service back home.”

This year, he is returning home to carry out another service project: feeding senior citizens through a food giveaway in partnership with Magnolia Medical Foundation, Carl Clark Insurance and the American Heart Association.

“We have over 5,000 pounds of food to give to senior citizens, 60 years and older,” Isaac said. “Each box contains 18 to 20 pounds of fruit, vegetables, meat and bread items. It is an effort to address the mass food insecurity in Mississippi.”

Several factors contribute to senior citizens suffering with food insecurity, he said. They don’t get out much to begin with, but with COVID-19 they haven’t been able to get out much at all, he said.

“We wanted to make sure they are well taken care of,” Isaac said.

Those who need food are invited to come to 300 Franklin Street from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for drive-through pickup. Senior citizens must show an ID for proof of age.

Natchez Adams School District Beta Club members are volunteering with the drive through, he said. They will continue giving away food until it is gone. Magnolia Medical Foundation director Erica Thompson said if the public wants to help hand out boxes they are welcome to. Giving back to seniors is special, she said.

“They have given so much to our community,” Thompson said. “Many of them have lifted us up. It is only right to give back to them. It is a blessing to be a blessing to them.”

If you have questions, call Isaac at 972-821-3687. Additionally, masks, hand sanitizer and information about COVID will be given out to seniors if they need it.