Eagles prove too much for Storm

FERRIDAY — Delta Charter (5-1) needed to play a flawless game to beat Ouachita Christian (6-0) Friday night, but the Eagles were too much for the Storm as they won 56-8.

Head coach Blake Wheeler said he is glad they won’t face each other in the playoffs this year.

“I knew it was going to be tough, you have to play pretty flawless,” Wheeler said. “I’m proud of the kids for fighting hard. I told them at half to noy look at the scoreboard. I was really happy with our effort.”

The Storm got off to a strong start by forcing a fumble at the 43 of Ouachita Christian. They were forced to punt.

After flipping the field with a 60 yard run, Ouachita Christian quarterback Landon Graves dropped the snap at the 15 and scrambled into the endzone. The Eagles led 7-0 with 8:23 left in the first quarter.

Delta Charter’s next drive ate up 7 and a half minutes of time as they stood knocking on the door at the Eagle’s 12. Juvari Singleton scored on a five-yard rush to get the storm on the board.

Rolling out to his right he threw to his check down Curtis Bullits who lowered his shoulder and surged ahead into the endzone to give the Storm an 8-7 lead with 23 seconds left in the first quarter.

“It felt good, it showed we could play against those guys,” Bullits said. “I look to see where everyone is at. I try to get the first down, touchdown or two point conversion. The sideline got pretty hyped and everyone was doing their job for the time being.”

Ouachita Christian regained the lead with a. 40-yard pass. They made the field goal to take a 14-8 lead over Delta Charter with 11:49 left in the second quarter.

Delta Charter’s Peyton Roberts drilled a punt and pinned the Eagles inside the 10 at the eight.

Ouachita Christian added an 8-yard rush to take a 21-8 lead over Delta Charter with 6:20 left to go in the second quarter.

The Eagles struck again with an 80-yard pass from Graves to Tristan Wiley. OCS added a field goal to take a 28-8 lead with 4:09 left in the second quarter.

“We tried everything we could. We tried to double team him. The quarterback is incredible. He can put it wherever he can,” Wheeler said.

They struck again through the air on a 20-yard pass into the back corner of the endzone. OCS led 35-8 with 3:38 left to play in the game.

OCS connected again on a 50-yard touchdown pass over the middle of the field. They took a 42-8 lead with :40 seconds left in the second quarter.

Delta Charter started the second half with a fumbled snap recovered by OCS at the Storm’s 30. About five plays later, Ouachita Christian added another touchdown to go up 49-8 with 6:40 left in the third quarter.

Jayden Griffin pounced on a fumble to get the ball back to the Storm with 7:40 left in the fourth quarter. Delta Charter trailed 49-8 before Ouachita Christian got the ball back and scored a quick touchdown. The Eagles took a 56-8 lead.

Delta Charter finished the game with a strong drive fighting down the field. Time ran out before they could punch it in from the Eagle’s 15. After the teams huddled to pray, Ouachita Christian head coach Steven Fitzhugh and Wheeler paused to talk.

“I was proud of our kids. I thought we fought hard,” Wheeler said. “We aspire to be like them one day. Coach Steven Fitzhugh gave me a compliment he said ‘What y’all are doing with these kids is a great thing,’ I was thrilled to hear that because I have a lot of respect for him.”