No flights, but a lot of fun for Friday morning event at Natchez Balloon Festival

Fog and low-lying clouds kept hot-air balloons close to the ground Friday morning during the first event of the Natchez Balloon Festival.

Balloonist had hoped to take off from the new Azalea Gardens subdivision on US 61 South, across from the Roux 61 restaurant. While winds conditions were favorable for flying, a thick layer of fog and low-lying clouds kept the balloons grounded — but it didn’t keep balloonists and those who came to watch the spectacle from having fun.

Instead of flying their balloons across the Miss-Lou skies, pilots treated balloon race fans to tethered rides and up-close photo opportunities.

Balloon pilots are scheduled to meet up at Magnolia Bluff’s Hotel for flight briefings Friday afternoon at 3:30, Saturday and Sunday at 6:30 a.m. and Saturday at 3:30 p.m., where they will determine where to fly or not fly depending on weather conditions.

Below are some pictures from Friday morning’s event.