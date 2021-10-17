Crime reports: Oct. 17, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Ernesha Paris Brown, 31, 803 Oak Street, Natchez, on charge of controlled substance: possession .1 gram < 2 grams. Bond set at $500.00.

Arrests — Wednesday

Jazzlen Cornice Bailey, 22, 322-A Dumas Drive, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $150.00.

Arrests — Monday

Crystal Marie Holmes, 33, 201 Lumber Avenue, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Bond set at $500.00.

Reports — Friday

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

Traffic stop at Sprint Mart.

Reports — Thursday

False alarm on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road/Exxon.

Shoplifting on Devereux Drive.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Accident on B Street.

Accident on South Wall Street.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on Melrose-Montebello Parkway.

Suspicious activity on North Union Street.

Accident at Parkway Baptist Church.

Accident on Creek Bend Road.

Trespassing on Espero Drive.

False alarm on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on North Shields Lane.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on North Bluebird Drive.

Three traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on Broadway Street.

Four accidents on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Two false alarms on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Fourth Street.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Sgt. Henry L. Brown Drive.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Burglary on Brightwood Avenue.

False alarm on Lower Woodville Road.

Juvenile problem on Cottage Farm Road.

Traffic stop on Palestine Road.

Intelligence report on East Vidal Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive/Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/Church’s.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard/Dollar General.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

Victor Thomas, 23, 2198 Cannonsburg Road, Natchez, on charge of aggravated assault. Held on $75,000 bond.

Arrests — Thursday

Louvenia Davis, 70, Augusta, Ga., on charge of disturbing the peace. Released on $500.00 bond.

Christopher Ray Dedmon, 49, 329 Beverly Circle, Crystal Springs, on charges of expired license plate, no insurance, driving while license suspended, possession of drug paraphernalia, and .5 grams of methamphetamine. Held without bond.

Lenore Starling Wills, 50, 3 West Street, Natchez, on charge of aggravated assault. Released on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Angela Jeneen Brown, 40, 601 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charges of DUI and profanity. Released on $1,000 bond.

Robert Galmore Jr., 18, 601 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charges of two counts of burglary and two counts of possession/receiving stolen property. Held without bond.

Cornelius Haynes, 20, 601 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charges of two counts of burglary and two counts of possession/receiving stolen property. Held without bond.

Jordan Knight, 18, 111 Gaile Avenue, Natchez, on charges of possession of a stolen firearm, two counts of possession/receiving stolen property, burglary – commercial buildings, cars, etc., and burglary. Held without bond.

Robert Tyler Longmire, 26, 31 Scheffel Road, Natchez, on charges of possession of marijuana and failure to comply. Held on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Friday

Reckless driving on Duck Pond Road.

Reports — Thursday

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Jeff Davis Boulevard.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop at Interstate Batteries.

Nine traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Four traffic stops on Canal Street.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Juvenile problem on Fieldview Drive.

Two traffic stops on Homochitto Street.

Two traffic stops on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on Lewis Drive.

Traffic stop on River Terminal Road.

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Foster Mound Road.

False alarm on Southview Drive.

Threats on Fox Glen Circle.

False alarm on Magnolia Avenue.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street/Sixth Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South/Hill Top.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North/Village Square Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Traffic stop at Fish House/U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop at Jerusalem Baptist Church/Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop at Taco Bell.

Traffic stop at Home Bank/U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on LaSalle Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/Chevron.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84/B-Kwik.

Traffic stop on Foster Mound Road/Steamplant Road.

Traffic stop on North Shields Lane.

Traffic stop at Bellmont Shake Shop/U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Lagrange Road.

Traffic stop on Lagrange Road/Liberty Road.

Intelligence report on Brooklyn Drive.

Disturbance on Cloverdale Road.

Reports — Wednesday

False alarm on Andrews Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on Lower Woodville Road.

Abandoned vehicle on Pinemount Road.

Five traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop at Sprint Mart.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop at Bellmont Shake Shop.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Driv.e

Traffic stop on Sherwood Drive.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Harassment on Village Square Boulevard.

Illegal dumping on Ogden Road.

Dog problem on Irish Lane.

Traffic stop on Graves Avenue.

Traffic stop on Fatherland Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

Zavier Owen, 27, 1243 Daisy Street, Natchez, on charges of bank fraud and bench warrant for failure to appear.

Arrests — Thursday

Carlos Hines, 49, 906 Louisiana Avenue, Ferriday, on charges of theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule II drugs and four bench warrants for failure to appear.

Arrests — Wednesday

Shasta Harris, 32, 749 Mooselodge Road, Vidalia, on a P&P violation.

Steven Carter, 30, 520 Traxler Addition, Ferriday, on a P&P violation.

Elbert G. Goldman, 31, 18 Montgomery Road, Natchez, on charges of attempted bank fraud.

Reports — Friday

Disturbance on Louisiana 566

Business burglary on Westside Drive

Miscellaneous call on Vidalia Drive

Fire on US 84

Reports — Thursday

Medical call on Concordia Park Drive

Medical call on Ayoles Parish

Theft on US84

Auto accident on State Street

Loose horses on Rabb Road

Theft on Lumber Street

Medical call on Montgomery Street

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Disturbance on Pogo Street

Medical call on Carter Street

Simple kidnapping on Loop road

Miscellaneous call on Ronald Drive

Disturbance on Levens Addition Road

Medical call on MLK

Medical call on Green Acres Road.

Automobile theft on Doyle Road.

Alarm on Louisiana Highway 129.

Alarm on Miranda Drive.

Suspicious person on Concordia Park Drive.