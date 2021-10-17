Registration open for Natchez seniors, ladies championships

NATCHEZ — Fall leaves are starting to drop onto the emerald green tee boxes, fairways, roughs, aprons and greens around Duncan Park. In two weeks, the city golf course hosts the Natchez Seniors and Ladies City Championship on Oct 30 – 31.

Duncan Park Golf Course Superintendent Greg Brooking said the tournament is a recreational opportunity for seniors to come out and play. Spectators are invited to watch the tournament which will feature great golf, he said.

“There is a potential to shoot really low scores,” Brooking said. “Most shoot from the tips and now they are playing up front. You start to lose distance with age but not accuracy. There is a potential to shoot a low score. We have had multiple people shoot 63 out there.”

Who can play

Residents from Adams County and Concordia Parish are invited to play in the tournament. Registration is open now and the tournament fee is $70 per person. These fees include two days of green fees, cart fees and range balls for Saturday and Sunday.

Brooking said Adolph Hayes, Bob Casey, Bill Burnsed, Bubba Bruce, Paul Guido, Pete Powell, Dan Bland, Nate Leonard, George Cupit and Bill Byrnes are the more consistent players in the tournament and all have the potential to win. Mississippi Senior Amateur Champion Casey Ham recently turned 50 and won his first senior championship, if he plays in the tournament he could be another favorite to keep an eye on.

For the ladies flight, Judy Powell and Mary Edwards are the favorites to win it.

Ladies are encouraged to sign up for the tournament. Brooking said Duncan Park will offer a woman’s clinic at 3 p.m. on Oct. 25 for anyone who wants to play in the tournament.

Playing for keeps

Titleist golf balls will be given out to the top players in the four flights, senior flight is 50-59, super-senior is 60-69, legends are 70 and over and there is a ladies flight. He said player compete in the tournament for more than just expensive golf balls

“Their name goes on a plaque for infinity,” Brooking said. “It shows who won the senior championship and that is what it is all about. Players like to be in a competitive situation. That is the flavor of it. It is a true tournament where we play by USGA rules.”

What’s left to prepare

Unlike the summer when Brooking had to battle heavy rain to prepare the course for The Natchez Open, Duncan Park is ahead of schedule. Next week, he plans to start top dressing the greens and verticutting the grass, he said.

“I put sand down to smooth the greens out,” Brooking said. “Verticutting takes some of the grass out of the greens and makes them roll faster. They will be as fast as the greens at The Natchez Open.”

Anyone who would like to sponsor the championship or have any questions please call Greg Brooking at the Duncan Park Clubhouse at 601-442-5955.