March 4, 1937 – Oct. 14, 2021

James Irvin Anderson, Jr. died on October 14, 2021 in his home surrounded by loved ones. A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, October 20, at First Presbyterian Church in Stratton Chapel at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Michael L. Vaughn and H. Lee Jones officiating. The visitation will be in the Sanctuary of the church at 10 a.m.

Irvin was born on March 4, 1937, in Natchez. He was the son of the late James Irvin Anderson, Sr. and Esteen Parson Anderson. Close deceased relatives are Mrs. Sam Rosenzweig and Ms. Roslyn Rosenzweig. Irvin is survived by his wife of 57 years, Valerie Leigh Moise Anderson and his children: James “Jim” Irvin Anderson, III, Katherine Anderson Dausey and husband, Tres Dausey of Charleston, SC and Robert “Bobby” Samuel Anderson and Sarah Rene Asmus of Jackson, MS; grandchildren: Hannah Howard Gambe of Tulsa, OK, Wesley Katherine Anderson, Mollie Leigh Anderson, Camille Moise Anderson, Charlie Jayne Anderson, Sally Hudson Linton and Wells Linton, all of Natchez.

Irvin graduated from Natchez High in 1955 and Louisiana State University in 1959 where he was a member of the Delta Kappa Epsilon. After college, he began his Air Force career where he retired as a Captain.

Upon returning to Natchez with his family, Irvin had many professions in sales and was the owner of Jordan Insurance Agency. He was active in the community serving as Chairman of Trinity School Board, President of the Trinity Athletic Association and a Deacon at First Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed tending to and cooking for friends in need, and he held a special spot as one of the cooks for the Men’s Presbyterian Prayer Breakfast. Irvin was always a “Boy of Summer” with the biggest heart, lover of animals and one to never give in to retirement.

Pallbearers will be Dan Bland, Tres Dausey, Charles Feltus, Chick Graning, Lee Jones, Harold Moise, John Parks, Buddy Rhodes and Wade West.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HoofBeats and PawPrints Rescue, where Irvin’s beloved Muggsie came from, 17341 River Road, Natchez, MS 39120 and First Presbyterian Church of Natchez.

