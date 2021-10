Sept. 7, 1948 – Oct. 17, 2021

FERRIDAY — Funeral services for Julian Lushute Jr., 73, of Ferriday, who passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021 in Alexandria, La., will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at noon with Father Joseph Vethamanickam officiating with Liz Brooking doing the readings. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.